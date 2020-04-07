Gigless artists feel the lockdown pinch as future remains uncertain

Alfred Adriaan had intended to use the lockdown period to develop new material for his upcoming shows. Instead the comedian has been looking for new ways to earn an income as his career as an entertainer has been placed in jeopardy due to the spread of the coronavirus. With all his live shows and gigs cancelled for the foreseeable future and with very little support for entertainers from the government, Adriaan has had to find other ways of making money. “My income depends on live shows. So the lockdown has basically cut my income off, which is obviously very scary and unsettling because we still have to pay bills,” said Adriaan. Adriaan is one of millions of entertainers around the globe whose livelihoods have been affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

With South Africa’s lockdown in full effect, all corporate events, roadshows, launch events, awards evenings, club gigs and public shows have been postponed.

Around the world, festivals and events such as the Ultra Music Festival Miami, Tomorrowland Music Festival, SXSW, TED 2020, The Met Gala, RuPaul’s DragCon LA, Coachella and the Tribeca Film Festival have also been cancelled or postponed.

Adriaan said the spread of the virus had put his and other entertainers’ careers in jeopardy.

“I have saved for a rainy day so for the short term I can manage, but if this goes on for six months it creates a whole new reality. Once the lockdown is lifted, people may still be nervous of attending live events for fear of infection.”

Adriaan said many entertainers would have to look for alternative means of income.

“There will be less corporate investment into the arts because the private sector is also dealing with major losses and will be trying to save money to keep their heads above water. This is a trying time for everyone.”

One of South Africa’s longest-lived comedy and talent management and production agencies, Whacked Management, has already set up a funding account for 100 artists in the industry who have lost out on corporate shows, launches, club gigs and public shows due to the lockdown.

“This is how these artists put food on the table for their families and pay their bills,” said Jade Sellers, an artists PR manager at Whacked Management.

“We’re hoping that the public will provide some financial help in keeping this industry alive and help those that help so many others, during these tough times.”

Popular entertainer DJ Tinkz said the cancellation of all her gigs had meant a halt in her income too.

“I have not been able to perform. I don’t know how I will pay my bills from the end of April. Apart from the immediate economic constraints, it will take a while to rebuild and get back to what it was.”

Comedian Virgil Prins said his career had also taken a huge knock.

“As entertainers we rely heavily on live entertainment events. With the implementation of the ‘social distancing’ concept, such gatherings are no longer allowed.”

Whacked Management booking agent Keiron Whitmore said the lockdown had had a devastating impact on the entertainment industry as a whole.

“We are currently working with a number of potential sponsors to create a platform to house their content and see if we can work on a ‘pay per view’ style set up where the artists make money when people view their clips.”

Whitemore added that the lockdown was having a significant impact on revenue generated for not only the performers of shows, but the often-forgotten sound technicians, writers, venues and various other crews and staff who contribute to productions.

“Unfortunately this is a domino effect that ripples down and affects many lives,” Whitemore said.

