Government lockdown strategy flawed, says DA

Johannesburg - DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on the government to end the lockdown immediately, or risk devastating economic catastrophe. In an address on Friday, Steenhuisen said there was no bravery or compassion to be found in the lockdown and said the government had based its response to the virus on an over- estimated threat. He said the country’s strategy for dealing with Covid-19 was flawed. “True bravery and compassion is in the mothers and fathers, the grandmothers and grandfathers who risk arrest or death to break this lockdown so that they can feed their families. “We need to act now to end this lockdown crisis and get as many of us back to work as safely as possible.

"That is the only way we will ensure that, once we have defeated this virus, we have a country left to rebuild,” he said.

Steenhuisen said if there was a good reason for maintaining the lockdown - one based on scientific modelling of the pandemic - the country needed to know what it was. He called on the government to make this known to the public.

“We pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and our deepest condolences go out to their friends and families.

“But what makes this even more heart-breaking is the fact that much of the hardship we’re going through is unnecessary.

“In our efforts to fight off a very real threat, we have replaced it with an even bigger threat of our own making,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the real tragedy now playing out was no longer the coronavirus, but the lockdown itself, adding that the lockdown was going to cost many more lives than it could possibly save.

Steenhuisen's comments come as business leaders including Coronation Fund Managers co-founder Thys du Toit are increasingly calling for an end to lockdown.

Professor Alex van den Heever, who holds the chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance, has also questioned the continuation of the lockdown.

“The approach is not proving to be very effective and the measures that would have contained it have not been put in place.

"We should be moving towards opening up the economy because the lockdown will undermine the country’s ability to finance health preventative strategies.”

Van den Heever said protocols like physical distancing could be put in place while the government employed a strategy of smart testing and contact tracing to limit the number of infections.

Smart testing would entail testing patients so that they were identified quickly, before they spread the infection. Steenhuisen also lamented the impact that the continued lockdown would have on jobs.

He said the National Treasury had estimated that in a “best-case scenario”, the country stood to lose 3million jobs – “if we did everything right and ended the lockdown immediately”. “Worst-case scenario it’s 7million jobs. That’s on top of the 10million who were already unemployed before Covid hit.

“Sars says we will miss our revenue target by a massive R285billion. That’s a fifth of our income gone. This is money meant for social grants, it’s meant to pay teachers, nurses, police officers. It’s meant to deliver water and housing.”

Steenhuisen added that the country was no longer dealing with a Covid-19 crisis, but a lockdown crisis. “An ANC lockdown crisis, to be precise. Let me be very clear about this: there is no longer a justification to keep this hard lockdown in place. Government cannot produce this justification.

“They cannot show us the modelling they use to decide when to ease and when to tighten restrictions. “They cannot do this because they don’t seem to know for sure themselves.”

Steenhuisen further stated that every decision was shrouded in secrecy and that South Africans were told “to blindly trust a body called the National Command Council, a small group of Cabinet ministers who don’t answer to Parliament or anyone else”. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs could not be reached for comment on Friday.

