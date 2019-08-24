Nikiwe Tshabangu suffers from asthma, as do many other residents of Kriel in Mpumalanga. The town is the second-worst sulphur dioxide emission hot spot in the world. Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

When Nikiwe Tshabangu moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Mpumalanga in 1991, she never imagined living in the tiny town of Kriel would make her sick. Soon after her husband started working on a coal mine supplying Eskom’s Matla coal-fired power station, the mother-of-four was diagnosed with asthma.

Her daughter developed the chronic respiratory disease, too. “I know it’s this place that has made us sick,” says the 52-year-old, gesturing at the Kriel and Matla coal fired power stations that tower over the redbrick town, about 100km from Joburg, in the distance.

“The air is too dirty from all these power stations and coal mines. Last week, we went to a funeral of someone in our community who died from asthma. His chest closed and he couldn’t breathe.”

On Monday, Greenpeace India released a new study, using Nasa satellite data, which found how the Kriel area, with its high concentration of coal-fired power stations, ranks as the second-largest sulphur dioxide (SO2 ) emission hotspot in the world.

In first place is the massive Norilsk nickel smelter complex in Russia, and in third is Zagroz, an extensive petrochemical operation in Iran.

“Many people here know it’s the air that’s making them sick but they don’t know what’s in the air,” says Tshabangu.

“If Eskom and the mines cared, they would do something to protect our health, but they don’t.

”Across the road from Thubelihle, a barren township on the outskirts of Kriel where she lives, black dust billows from a large coal mine.

Tshabangu stands in the yard of her RDP home, showing the medicine she has to take every day: prednisone, a corticosteroid and her asthma pump. “This asthma makes my life unbearable.

I can’t work because I can’t breathe. Sometimes my medicine doesn’t work and I have to go to hospital... I’m waiting to die,” she laughs bitterly.

Her asthmatic neighbour, 72-year-old Thoko Telekwa, tells how she frequently ends up in hospital, requiring oxygen.

“There’s no fresh air at all,” she says, coughing. “At night, it’s worse. I have to put more pillows up because I can’t breathe and the air smells.

Last year, there was a time I phoned my children to tell them I was dying because I couldn’t breathe.”

She has had to take the prednisone since her diagnosis in 2008. Long term use raises the risk of osteoporosis, increased infections, high blood sugar and cataracts. Telekwa has both cataracts and high blood pressure.

“There are so many people in Kriel who have asthma,” says a nurse at the Thubelihle clinic, simply.

“Too many.” Mpumalanga’s Highveld, a declared air priority area, is home to 12 Eskom coal-fired power stations, making it the largest SO2 emission hot spot in the world from power generation, says Greenpeace in its latest study.

As the fleet is located only 100km to 200km from the country’s largest populated area, Gauteng city region, this “poses a massive health concern”, note the study authors, Greenpeace’s Sunil Dahiya and Lauri Myllyvirta.

Globally, their study finds South Africa is ranked seventh overall in terms of total SO2 emissions. Greenpeace Africa says Eskom’s coal-fired power plants are allowed to emit more than 20 times as much SO2 as Chinese and European coal-fired plants. “Sasol, one of the largest industrial users of coal in the world, hasn’t been required to mitgate its SO2 emissions in any meaningful way either.”

It did not respond to requests for comment from the Saturday Star this week. The new study corroborates existing data, which indicates that Mpumalanga is a “deadly global air pollution hot spot”, in terms of nitrogen dioxide (NOx) and SO2 emissions, says the environmental lobby group.

Greenpeace says Eskom’s Highveld plants emit more SO2 and almost as much NOx as all the industrial emitters in the largest emitting province in China, Shandong.

“Shandong’s area is twice as large as Mpumalanga’s SO2 emissions have fallen by more than 80% in China and more than 90% in Shandong from 2012 to 2018.” Eskom says the Nasa report does not measure ground level concentrations “so are not directly related to health impacts.

However due to the number, size and location of South Africa’s coal fired power stations it’s possible that emissions would result in the ‘hot spot’ referred to in the report,” says spokesperson Dikatso Mothae.

Eskom, she says, remains committed to continually reducing emissions and has an emission reduction plan, which is currently in execution.

“This plan prioritises high emitting stations and is executed taking into consideration the remaining life of plant, the impact on health and environment and the cost.”

As older power stations are decommissioned, “total emissions from Eskom will reduce significantly and air quality in Mpumulanga will improve.

“Coal-fired power stations continue to contribute to the economy of South Africa in many ways.

The transition to cleaner technologies such as renewables and cleaner coal fired power stations is gaining momentum, as identified in the latest draft Integrated Resource Plan.”

But Greenpeace Africa says transitioning towards cleaner air in South Africa is “stunted” by a high reliance on coal, weak emission standards and a lack of enforcement and compliance.

Albi Modise, the spokesperson for the department of Environment, Fisheries and Forestry, says it is “concerned about air quality challenges in the region referred to in the study”.

The department’s newly-elected minister, Barbara Creecy, he says, “had already started to raise concerns about the issue of air quality and that we need to work with various structures to ensure that the matter is addressed”. Research released earlier this year by the Life After Coal campaign showed how, over a 21-month period until December 2017, Eskom’s plants, including Kriel, Lethabo, Matla and Matimbal, exceeded its “already-weak licence conditions” close to 3 200 times for all three regulated pollutants for coal plants: SO2 , oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter.

National air quality officer Dr Thuli Khumalo is considering whether to weaken the country’s already “lax” SO2 limits further, making these 10 times weaker than the equivalent standard in India and 28 times weaker than China.

Greenpeace research has shown how the doubling of air pollution standards for SO2 will cause an estimated 3 300 premature deaths. This is as a result of increased risk of lower respiratory infections, increased risk of stroke, and increased risk of death from diabetes.

Around 1 000 of these deaths are estimated to be in Gauteng. Back in Kriel, Henriette Botha*, tells how her two children constantly suffer from sinus problems.

“They never really get better and I think it’s because of all this pollution. Yes, this report has come out about Kriel, but nothing will change,” she shrugs.

Thandeka Nxele, who is unemployed, worries about her 17-year-old son, who was diagnosed with asthma when he was 7.

“Last year, he nearly died from the asthma. We had to rush to all our neighbours to find him (cortisone) pills'.

“He was coughing so much, his nose was bleeding and he told us that he was scared he was going to die… He is always sick. I know it’s because of the place we live in. If I had money, I would leave for the sake of my child.” * Not their real names.

Thoko Telekwa has to take cortisone tablets and use her asthma pump every day.

What is SO2

Sulphur dioxide (SO2) is created when burning materials that contain sulphur, found in all types of coal and oil. irritates the nose, throat and airways to cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or a tight feeling around the chest.

It’s a highly toxic pollutant, which can cause lower respiratory infections, increased risk of stroke and raise the risk of death from diabetes.

It contributes to the secondary formation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), the air pollutant with the largest public health impact because it’s a cocktail of all different kinds of pollution ranging from heavy metals to secondary gaseous pollutants such as sulphates and nitrates.

“These pollutants are so small that they can penetrate deeper into our organs and calls harming every organ in our body, causing everything from dementia and fertility problems to reduced intelligence and heart and lung disease,” says Greenpeace.

Sulphur dioxide (SO2) is created when burning materials that contain sulphur, found in all types of coal and oil. irritates the nose, throat and airways to cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or a tight feeling around the chest.

It’s a highly toxic pollutant, which can cause lower respiratory infections, increased risk of stroke and raise the risk of death from diabetes.

It contributes to the secondary formation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), the air pollutant with the largest public health impact because it’s a cocktail of all different kinds of pollution ranging from heavy metals to secondary gaseous pollutants such as sulphates and nitrates.

“These pollutants are so small that they can penetrate deeper into our organs and calls harming every organ in our body, causing everything from dementia and fertility problems to reduced intelligence and heart and lung disease,” says Greenpeace.

The Saturday Star