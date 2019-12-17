Haroon Lorgat saddened by what has unfolded at Cricket SA









Then Cricket South Africa’s CEO Haroon Lorgat in 2017. Picture: Aubrey Kgakatsi/ BackpagePix South African cricket last week, dogged by claims of cronyism and maladministration and dropped by their key sponsor Standard Bank just weeks ahead of the arrival of the England team, has been plunged into its deepest crisis since the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal. At the end of the chaotic week, Cricket SA (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe, who has been at the heart of the unfolding crisis, was suspended on charges of misconduct. In a bid to steer the CSA ship back to safe waters and win back the public’s trust the reeling organisation roped in Jacques Faul as acting chief executive. This week, further developments emerged as former Proteas captain Graeme Smith signed a three-month contract with CSA to be its temporary director of cricket. The Saturday Star spoke to former Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat to get his view on the events that have transpired in the past two weeks.

Are you at all surprised by the current state of affairs at Cricket South Africa?

No, I am not, but the depth of this crisis is quite shocking. It is far worse than the bonus scandal in November 2011 which triggered the minister’s intervention and the subsequent Nicholson inquiry.

Are you saddened and disappointed by the recent happenings at CSA?

I am absolutely shocked at what is unfolding before us as we essentially had a world-class organisation. We had a team that was rated among the best in the world and it’s very sad to see where we find ourselves today

Like the many fans worldwide, I am deeply saddened and very disappointed at what is happening. The cling to power and the destruction caused by this current board is most disturbing.

In your opinion, how did things get this bad?

I guess you’ve got to put it into context. I had left through a mutual separation contract agreement with CSA. The current board, virtually all of them, barring a few that had left, were there at the time. Those board members who are sitting there now, were in place already when I was there. So I am not surprised to see where we find ourselves. What does surprise me is the fact that these board members are still clinging on.

Mr Chris Nenzani should do the honourable thing, put his hands up and admit to the failings of himself and the board. I think it was a bit rich to pin it all on Thabang Moroe. They have installed him, they’ve been very much aware and privy to everything that’s going on, so to have put him on precautionary suspension is quite amazing.

The board should put their hands up and walk away. The leadership has been extraordinarily poor and it appears that the directors have failed to exercise due care and skill in overseeing CSA affairs.

Let some people who are capable come in, clean out everything that’s left us in such a poor state so that we can get up and move forward.

Are you surprised that CSA president Chris Nenzani has managed to keep his job after what happened?

I don’t think its over, not by a long way. People who I bump into at shopping malls or any public place are so irate with the situation. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had to protest at one of the games.

In fact, I would challenge some of these board members to appear in public and see what the public would do to them. I don’t think their stint of hanging on is by any stretch of their imagination a given. I think they will do the honourable thing and step down or they will be forced out.

Why are you not surprised by what has unfolded at Cricket SA?

I doubted the real intent of some of the board members. Mr Nenzani was very good at the start of his term. Some switch either got turned off or on and he lost his way. I think what we see now is a combination of what I expected.

Among my circle of friends I work with, we predicted that we would see some things come to light. However, the extent of what we are seeing now certainly shocks me as well as the pace at which we have fallen also shocks me. I didn’t expect things to get this bad this quickly but maybe I should not be surprised because I doubted the capabilities of some of the people around that table.

What do you say to those people who say that the situation at Cricket SA is political and that there’s more to removing Thabang Moroe than meets the eye? Also what do you say to people who want Cricket SA to go back to the “old hands”?

I don’t believe that’s the case. We have capable enough black administrators that could easily step in and solve the problem. It’s not a case of wanting this to go back to the old days. Our founding fathers like the late Krish Mackerdhuj, Percy Sonn, and the rest, have proven along the way that we have capable black administrators, and right now today I’m sure you can list a number of them who can remedy the situation.

This crisis is far, far worse than what the Majola issue was in 2010/2011, it’s multiple times worse. We have issues on commercial partner fronts, issues with the media, Cricket SA has issues with the players and the players unions. You name it, there’s an issue. The team is also not performing well. If we were moving along as well as in the past, we wouldn’t have heard of any of these issues.

What was the state of Cricket SA like before you left?

We were widely recognised as world class and financially very strong in 2016/17. We had cash balances exceeding R1billion and we were blessed with a full suite of fantastic sponsors. Evidence of our good standing came at the annual Discovery Sports Industry Awards in May 2017 when CSA and its commercial partners were nominated in almost every category and ended up winning several of the top awards.

In your opinion, what needs to be done to turn things around at Cricket South Africa?

As the first step, Nenzani and the current board needs to be replaced urgently and the difficult task of rebuilding confidence must begin forthwith.

Did you have a feeling that things would collapse the way they have at Cricket South Africa?

Not at all. I thought we were strong enough financially and we had good operating and governance structures which included independent directors around the country. I never thought we could end up in this horrible mess.

What were some of the issues you faced as Cricket SA CEO?

In the first few years of my tenure it was really good with everybody focused on rebuilding CSA following the Nicholson inquiry. The board was excellent and provided good support and we operated like a team. However, once we started “flying high” I believe greed entered our environment which caused a noticeable change in the behaviour of several who had developed personal ambitions.

Does it pain you to see the financial situation that CSA finds itself in?

Absolutely! It is painful to see how we have tumbled at such a rapid pace, both in financial terms and CSA’s reputation. It certainly does not augur well for the future.

Ultimately, how has all of the chaos at CSA affected our national team?

Directly! The poor results in 2019 speak for themselves. Among a myriad issues, the various interim or acting positions at national level does not engender confidence in the players.

Do you feel that Thabang Moroe was out of his depth in his job as CEO of Cricket SA?

Like Dr Bacher and several others have said, I believe he is way out of his depth. And this is not a hindsight view.

Do you feel that the entire board of Cricket SA should be asked to move on?

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nenzani and his board must accept full responsibility, acknowledge their failings and move on. The sooner, the better.

Jacques Faul has been appointed as the interim CEO of Cricket South Africa after Thabang Moroe was suspended from his duties on Friday. What do you think is the first thing that Faul needs to do to try and steady the ship at CSA?

With a Test series just days away, he needs to turn immediate attention to the national team. Appointing the right people to select and take charge of the team will be crucial to us having any chance of performing well against England.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith has taken up the role of director of cricket (DOC) at CSA for a three-month period. Do you think Smith is the right man for the job?

With his name being touted so frequently in recent days, he ought to be appointed lest we continue causing uncertainty around the Proteas. What stands him in good stead is his leadership and success of the national team over many years.

Would you ever consider a role at CSA again if asked to return?

I am clear in my mind that I will not return under the current board.

