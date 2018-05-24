Johannesburg - Seven Hawks and Crime Intelligence officers have been found criminally responsible for the death of Terrence Mpofu, who died after alleged torture by the police.

For seven years Mpofu’s widow, Thokozile Ndlovu, has pushed to discover the truth behind her husband’s death and to hold those responsible accountable.

At the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday an almost two-year-long inquest came to an end with Magistrate Mahomed Khan ruling that seven of the 20 officers involved were criminally liable for Mpofu’s death.

Among them was former Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Leslie “Cowboy” Maluleke, who resigned after he was found guilty of involvement in the illegal rendition of Zimbabweans.

In August 2011, Mpofu was allegedly tortured to death inside his Hillbrow flat by officers who believed he had information on the whereabouts of serial armed robber and escape artist Bongani Moyo.

However, the inquest ruling was likely only possible thanks to the testimony of junior officer Warrant Officer Denver Subramanien.

He said after entering the flat Ndlovu and the couple’s child were taken to the lounge so the officers could question Mpofu.

He said after two officers tied up Mpofu, it was Maluleke who used a white plastic bag to repeatedly suffocate the 27-year-old, while kicking him. He died a short while later.

State inquest prosecutor Nazley January argued on Friday that the officers’ claims that Mpofu was a Zimbabwean fugitive were unfounded, and that he had no criminal matters pending against him in South Africa.

She said Mpofu’s rights were disregarded, and the officers attempted to flee the scene before being ordered back by the operation’s commander, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Neethling.

She also argued that Maluleke had conceded during testimony that he had lied in his initial statements, claiming that he had tied up Mpofu for trying to jump out of a window.

“They knew they had done something wrong. It is my submission this person was beaten to death,” she said.

Khan ruled that Mpofu died from blunt force trauma, following a pathologist’s report that said this cause of death could not be ruled out.

He said all of the officers in the room had an obligation to intervene, knowing Mpofu's life was at risk.

The magistrate found Maluleke, Subramanien, Captain Desmond Sharpe, Constable Paul Radebe, Constable Kwazikwakhe Sibiya and Constable Azwindini Mukwevho criminally responsible for Mpofu’s death.

The other 13 officers, including Neethling, were not responsible due to not being present during the interrogation.

Khan's recommendations will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide on whether seven officers will be charged.

While she declined to speak to the Saturday Star, Ndlovu and relatives looked relieved.

