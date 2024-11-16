HEALA advocates for stronger measures against diabetes on World Diabetes Day

As the world marked World Diabetes Day on Thursday, November 14, the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has raised its voice for a transformative change in how society addresses diabetes — one of the leading non-communicable diseases affecting millions globally. The advocacy group is calling for a new world order, one where diabetes no longer asserts its dominance over the lives of those affected.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose. This results in hyperglycaemia, also called raised blood sugar, a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes. Over time leads to serious damage to many of the body's systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels. It has been reported that diabetes poses a significant health challenge in South Africa, with reports suggesting that approximately 12% of the adult population is living with the disease. More alarmingly, it is the second leading cause of death in the country, trailing only tuberculosis.

HEALA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nzama Mbalati, highlighted the urgent need for continuous governmental policy reinforcement to alleviate the burdens faced by these individuals. In addressing the economic implications of diabetes, Mbalati revealed that the disease incurs an estimated R2.7 billion cost to South Africa’s health system due to diagnosed patients alone. The consequences of untreated diabetes can be devastating, leading to severe complications such as vision loss, strokes, leg amputations, heart conditions, nerve damage, and kidney issues.

In light of this, Mbalati expressed strong support for the 2024 World Diabetes Day theme: 'Diabetes and Well-being'. He emphasised a crucial aspect of this struggle: the Health Promotion Levy (HPL). He views this levy as a pivotal first step towards reducing the accessibility and appeal of sugar-sweetened beverages, which are prevalent in South African stores. “It is no coincidence that we are witnessing a growing diabetes epidemic in South Africa,” Mbalati said. He noted that in many townships, villages, and urban areas, cheap and aggressively marketed sugary drinks dominate supermarket shelves. Because of limited access to clean water, these drinks often become the most accessible thirst-quenching option, costing less than R10. IOL has reported that even though South Africa doesn’t feature on the list of countries with the highest rates of people living with diabetes in the world, the National Library of Medicine scientists found that the adult population of Indian descent, Africans on the continent, and their descendants in the Diaspora, and whites living in Africa, especially in South Africa and Tanzania, had the highest diabetes prevalence, respectively.