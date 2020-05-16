Health department denies that Gauteng hospital made own sanitisers from vinegar and bleach

The Gauteng Department of Health has denied an allegation that one of its hospitals was being forced to make their own disinfectant by mixing vinegar with bleach. This was apparently because Sebokeng Hospital had run out of sanitiser.

But spokesperson Kwara Kekena insisted that this was far from the truth.

“What I can promise you is that we have more than enough sanitiser,” she said while sending photographic evidence of labelled personal protective equipment (PPE) including several litres of disinfectant.

Kekana’s comments come after claims were made on social media about the hospital, south of Joburg, resorting to mixing the condiment and the chemical cleaning product.

The allegation on Twitter yesterday was made by a man who claimed to be a doctor at the hospital. He insisted that the medical facility had no other choice but to make their own sanitiser as the hospital had run out of disinfectant.