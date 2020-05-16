Health department denies that Gauteng hospital made own sanitisers from vinegar and bleach
But spokesperson Kwara Kekena insisted that this was far from the truth.
“What I can promise you is that we have more than enough sanitiser,” she said while sending photographic evidence of labelled personal protective equipment (PPE) including several litres of disinfectant.
Kekana’s comments come after claims were made on social media about the hospital, south of Joburg, resorting to mixing the condiment and the chemical cleaning product.
The allegation on Twitter yesterday was made by a man who claimed to be a doctor at the hospital. He insisted that the medical facility had no other choice but to make their own sanitiser as the hospital had run out of disinfectant.
He explained that this had meant they were currently unable to perform sterile procedures like lumbar punctures, a medical procedure in which a needle is inserted into the spinal canal, most commonly to collect cerebrospinal fluid for diagnostic testing.
The shortages of PPE such as face masks, gloves and santisers for frontline workers including doctors, nurses, police officers and retail store employees has been one of the challenges the country, as well as scores of other nations around the world, have had to face as they battle to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
But officials have been adamant that they are taking this matter seriously.