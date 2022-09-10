Heart Awareness Month - It’s up to you to adopt a healthier lifestyle

Johannesburg - Many have heard and know the saying “You are what you eat”; well, now your heart is too. September is Heart Awareness Month and is the perfect time to revisit your fridge and what you jot down on your shopping list. The Heart and Stroke Foundation (HSFSA) is encouraging all South Africans to live healthier and to watch what they eat.

The foundation warned that the silent killers, heart attacks and strokes, have no symptoms and most people only really sit up and pay attention when it happens to them. Sadly, for many, buy then it’s often too late. Cardiovascular-related medical conditions are also highlighted and the importance of receiving the correct treatment. During September there is also a focus on protecting heart health across all age groups.

To raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the world's leading killer, the World Heart Federation established World Heart Day on September 29 to commemorate the importance of a healthy heart. CVD is the second leading cause of death in SA, behind HIV and AIDS. According to statistics by HSFSA, at least 80% of premature deaths caused by CVD could be prevented through risk reduction. There is a 14% death rate as a result of CVDs in South Africa between the ages of 30 and 70.

Nutrition Team Leader at the foundation, Hayley Cimring said most people were aware of the risks that high blood pressure and cholesterol posed and encouraged everyone to get these checked regularly. “One in three adults live with high blood pressure. One in two suffer strokes. Two in five suffer heart attacks. These stats are quite scary. Mostly, because there are no symptoms,” she said. Cimring stressed that it’s not just diet, but also regular exercise that can keep the silent killers at bay.

“You have to adopt healthy behaviours. Eat healthy. Give up smoking. Give up alcohol,” she cautioned. Picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA) And while this seems like a very tall order for many South Africans, Cimring said given the harm these products cause, the decision might be easier than many expected. Heart disease and strokes are the world’s leading causes of death, claiming 17.9 million lives annually. By modifying your lifestyle, eating well, and incorporating a light form of exercise, you can prevent 80% of heart disease and strokes.

The experts say an adequate intake of Omega-3 fatty acids can lower blood pressure and prevent blood clotting, irregular heartbeats, heart failure, and strokes. These fatty acids are essential for survival and cannot be produced on their own. “Consumers should incorporate healthy foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids into their diets, such as Lucky Star canned fish products, endorsed by the HSFSA,” said Cimring. Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the HSFSA, added that healthy lifestyles were key to reducing the onset of cardiovascular diseases, namely heart disease and strokes.

“Our bodies benefit from including more omega-3-rich fatty fish in our diets by enhancing memory and brain function, reducing cholesterol and blood pressure, strengthening bones, and reducing pain and stiffness.” Studies show that a diet rich in Omega-3 fatty acids is essential for the development of the brain and nervous system. Omega-3 fatty acids may help to lower blood pressure, reduce the likelihood of heart attack and stroke, lessen the chance of sudden cardiac death in people with heart disease, slow the development of plaque in the arteries, and reduce the chance of abnormal heart rhythm.

“Thus, people of any age should adopt healthy diets rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, such as Lucky Star canned fish products, and exercise to reduce the risk of CVDs and strokes. When you look after your heart health, you are inadvertently looking after your brain health too,” said Cimring. Rapula Pitsoe, Lucky Star Senior Brand Manager, shares an added benefit: “Omega-3 fatty acids help balance emotions and reduce stress by stimulating the production of serotonin, which can also prevent strokes.” Statistics from the World Stroke Organisation show that one in four people will suffer a stroke, but almost all strokes can be prevented. In addition to controlling hypertension, diet, smoking, and exercise, 90% of strokes can be prevented.