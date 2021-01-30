Heavy rains expected to continue in Gauteng over the next week

The gloomy weather is set to continue in Gauteng, with heavy rainfall expected over the next week. This is according to the South African Weather Service, who have issued a level four yellow warning for disruptive rainfall in Gauteng, and several other parts of the country. Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said: “The warning has been issued for Gauteng, the southwestern parts of Limpopo, the north east of the North West, and the highveld of Limpopo. “It simply means that there is a more likelihood of significant impact that can occur with the disruptive rainfall. We are looking at low lying areas which may get flooded. Dam walls could break or burst due to the amount of water they will have to hold due to the heavy rainfall. South Africa - Pretoria - 25 January 2021 - Tshwane Emergency Services warns residents in the northern and north-eastern parts of Pretoria to be on high alert for possible heavy rain. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) “This in turn will cause some disruption in traffic, as well as some disruption with municipal services.”

Cyclone Eloise “left an extensive trail of destruction along its path over Mozambique as well as the north-eastern parts of South Africa” before being downgraded to an overland tropical depression.

This has led to extreme weather conditions across parts of SA, such as disruptive rain in Gauteng, “significant amounts of rainfall” over eastern parts of Northern Cape and western parts of both North West and Free State.

Heavy downpours are expected until at least Wednesday, said Mahlangu.

“We are expecting downpours every single day for the next seven days, with heavy rain expected until Wednesday with a 60 to 80 percent chance of rain, and then from Thursday onwards there is a 30 percent chance of rain.”

There are several impacts associated with disruptive rainfall including flash flooding of low-lying areas, informal and formal settlements, difficult driving conditions, due to reduced visibility, and flooding of roads which can contribute to minor accidents and increased travel time, as well as disruption to essential services such as power cuts, network issues, and interruption to water supply in smaller towns.

Disaster Management has urged South Africans to be weather smart and to stay indoors and off the roads as much as possible.

Motorists in Gauteng have also been urged to take necessary precautions on the roads in the wet weather.

“A number of accidents have been recorded and more are expected. We have also recorded several bumper bashes. That’s due to slippery, wet road conditions,” said Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Obed Sibasa.

“We urge road users, drivers and pedestrians to take it easy on the road. Reduce speed, keep a safe following distance, headlights on, avoid unnecessary travel. If compelling, give yourself extra journey time.”

