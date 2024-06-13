Here’s why sex is good for you

Everyone I know seems to be sick at the moment. Ranging from the sniffles to deadly swine flu! My head feels like that advert where the guy has his head in a fishbowl and I’m suffering from a bad dose of CRAFT (can’t remember a F#$%ing thing).

I don’t think we need an excuse to have sex but if we did there are several health benefits that may just help keep the doctor away. It helps boost your immune system. People who have sex regularly have higher levels of what helps defend your body against germs and viruses.

Boosts your libido. I know that when you don’t feel like it, it can be difficult to get in the mood. Especially, now when it’s cold and miserable but force yourself. For women, having sex ups vaginal lubrication, blood flow and elasticity all of which has sex feel better and ups the libido in the process. In short, the more you get the more you want.

Sex improves bladder control. There is just nothing sexy about having a leak when you laugh, sneeze or jump. This all comes with age and weakening pelvic floor muscles. It is estimated that incontinence will affect at least 30% of us as we age. A strong erection and good sex is like a workout for your pelvic floor muscles. When you have an orgasm, the contractions help strengthen those muscles, making them stronger.

It lowers your blood pressure. A study found that sexual intercourse (skin on skin) lowered systolic blood pressure (that’s the first number when they take your blood pressure). Another interesting fact that came out of the study, the same is not true for masturbation, go figure? Counts as exercise.

When it’s cold like this I find it almost impossible to exercise. It requires the kind of discipline I just don’t have this winter. But sex counts! Sex uses about five calories per minute. The idea is not to go for the three-minute quickie! Having sex burns more calories than watching TV and it’s a lot more fun. Having sex get’s your heart rate up and a good session can use and tone a variety of muscles.

It lowers the risk of having a heart attack. A great sex life is good for your heart. It raises the heart rate and helps keep estrogen and testosterone levels in balance. During one study, men who had sex at least twice a week were half as likely to die of a heart disease as men who rarely had sex.

It’s a fabulous pain killer. Before you reach for the paracetamol, have an orgasm. Orgasm releases a hormone that helps raise your pain threshold. It will relax you if it’s stress related pain.

Vaginal stimulation can block chronic back and leg pain. Many women have reported that masturbation can help reduce menstrual cramps, arthritic pain and in some cases a headache. For men regular ejaculation may help ward of prostate cancer. The same is alleged for prostate massage. Regular ejaculation is stated to be 21 times a month. Many factors cause cancer, having sex may help prevent it and it certainly won’t hurt.

Orgasm improves the quality of our sleep. After orgasm the hormone prolactin is released. This is the hormone responsible for those feelings of relaxation and sleepiness after sex. So don’t feel bad about falling asleep after the job is done. Do get the job done though.

Sex and touching eases stress. Being close to your partner can help ease anxiety and stress. Hugging and touching release the body’s feel-good hormones. Try it when you get home. Just hold each other for about 30 seconds. You’ll feel it kick in. Sex takes it one step further.

When aroused your brain releases a chemical that revs up your pleasure and reward system. It makes you look and feel younger. I once saw a show on Oprah when it was alleged that 200 orgasms a year will have you looking 4 years younger than you are. I took it to heart and am trying to look 20 by the end of the year!