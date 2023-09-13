High court case clarifies contractual notice periods in South Africa

Johannesburg - A recent case has shed light on the intricate balance between employee rights, contractual obligations, and employer expectations in the ever-evolving landscape of labour law. Bitventure Consulting v Carina Smith addresses enforcing extended notice periods beyond the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) minimums and remedies for employees’ insufficient notice, explains Justin Hattingh, senior legal advisor at Strata-g Labour Solutions.

The facts of the case: Bitventure Consulting provides consulting services to various clients, including government departments and public entities, and employed Carina Smit as a senior consultant since May this year. Her employment contract stipulated that she had to give sixty calendar days’ notice if she wanted to resign. In June, Smit resigned from Bitventure and gave only seven days’ notice. She claimed to have found another job opportunity with a one-month urgency. Bitventure rejected her resignation, insisting she serves the sixty calendar days’ notice period per her contract. They also alleged that they would suffer damages if Smit left earlier, as they had already allocated her to various projects and clients.

The judgment of the court: The Labour Court ruled against Bitventure Consulting’s application, and while the Labour Court accepted that there was a 60-day notice period applicable to the employee’s resignation, it held that the court has a discretion regarding whether to grant an order of specific performance. On the facts, it found that it would not be appropriate to order specific performance because the relationship between the parties was damaged, and the employee had taken up an offer of alternative employment in the Western Cape (and would be prejudiced by being forced to serve out her notice).

The Labour Court also reiterated its reluctance to force employees to continue providing their services during any notice period. The court clarified that contractual notice periods are adaptable through agreement or conduct, aiming to facilitate smooth transitions. Alternative remedies for breach of contract include claiming damages or using a restraint of trade clause if valid. However, the court insisted on tangible evidence of actual damages caused by the breach, which Bitventure Consulting failed to provide, leading to the dismissal of its claim. Navigating the legal terrain: