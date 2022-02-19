High hopes for cannabis industry if only government could unlock a few doors

Johannesburg - Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would be looking to ease policies to help the hemp and cannabis sectors grow in South Africa. However FICA wants government to be more progressive with cannabis regulation.

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni isn’t getting too excited just yet. The chairperson of the Fair-trade Independent Cannabis Association (Fica), knows there is still plenty of leg work to be done before the cannabis industry can well and truly take off, however, he believes that the country has taken a massive step towards a bright future in the cannabis industry. Ramaphosa delivered the news at his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town’ City Hall. In his speech, Ramaphosa highlighted that the hemp and cannabis sector has the potential to create more than 130 000 new jobs, and said that South Africans had already been farming the products, saying smoking the plants would soon not be the only way they are used.

While news of the easing of policies will come as a huge victory for the cannabis industry in the country, Mnguni said they weren’t getting their hopes up just as yet. “This is a massive step forward for the local cannabis industry,” Mnguni told the Saturday Star this week. “Prior to the President’s announcement, there was a lot of despondency among industry role-players in respect of the state of local industry. The President’s announcement has somewhat restored the confidence of industry role-players in the state’s ability to drive the industry forward.”

According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa is the third-largest illegal cannabis producer in the world already, with about 2 500 tons grown a year. In 2018, cannabis was decriminalised for personal use by the Constitutional Court, while dealing with the products and smoking it in public remained illegal. How much of the products can be grown, carried, and cultivated sits with the Cannabis for Private Use Bill, which is yet to be passed by Parliament.

Displays at Shango Cannabis shop on first day of legal recreational marijuana sales beginning at midnight in Portland, Oregon October 1, 2015. The sale of marijuana for recreational use began in Oregon on October 1, 2015 as it joined Washington state and Colorado in allowing the sale of a drug that remains illegal under U.S. federal law. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola Mnguni says the announcement has provided a massive boost for the industry. “We welcome the President’s announcement during his State of the Nation Address that government intends fast-tracking regulations for the cannabis industry in South Africa. But we have not seen the shape and form of the proposed regulations. “As industry role-players, we are hopeful that we will be consulted by government in their implementation of laws which regulate our industry.”

Fica, South Africa’s biggest association of cannabis cultivation licence holders, have been in close consultation with government over the past few months, said Mnguni. “We have been fortunate to have been given platforms to engage government, both on the national and provincial levels, in order to express our views in relation to the industry and the issues that affect our members. We hope to continue working hand in hand with government in driving this industry forward in future.” The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development recently released a Draft Cannabis Master Plan, which hopes to turn cannabis into a viable business sector for the country.

Included in the master plan's list of priorities, is the signing of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill into law within the 2022/2023 financial year. This follows the landmark Constitutional Court judgement in September 2018 which ruled that the use, possession, and cultivation of cannabis in private dwellings was not illegal and should be allowed in South Africa. However, even though private use of cannabis has been decriminalised, the buying and selling of cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis seeds remain illegal.

The Constitutional Court gave parliament 24 months from the date of the judgment to bring the ruling in line with South African laws. The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill was developed to address the concerns raised by the Constitutional Court. In September 2020, government published the draft Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill for public comment.

The new draft bill outlines possession rules for cannabis users at the home as well as for people who wish to cultivate the plant. It also introduces new offences, as well as provisions for people who previously received a criminal record for cannabis possession. However, while further clarity around cannabis has largely been welcomed in South Africa, Fica says the draft bill poses a number of challenges and was arrived at without extensive consultation with various cannabis industry stakeholders.

"Many industry role players are of the view that the bill has seemingly adopted a 'narrow and traditionalist perspective', which as currently constructed, does not give an inch more than was mandated by the Constitutional Court," said Mnguni. "For instance, the bill does not address most commercial aspects and opportunities created by cannabis. It is very crucial for the growth and development of the industry and its players, that government moves at a pace similar to other countries in as far as regulation of the industry is concerned." "Countries such as Lesotho are currently more progressive in terms of cannabis regulation than South Africa and are slowly starting to see the benefits of this."

Fica, a voluntary non-profit association for South African cannabis industry stakeholders, is hoping that government takes a more progressive stance when it comes to cannabis regulation. “It is common cause that there is still a lot of uncertainty around the laws governing cannabis in the broader sense in South Africa. Government and industry need to find a solution in relation to the current state of cannabis legislation, which is currently extremely convoluted. “Legislation such as the Drugs Act urgently needs to be amended in order to give effect to what government is trying to achieve locally, in line with what has been applied globally. Perhaps a solution would be to have a more centralised coordination of the sector, unlike the status quo where cannabis falls under a number of government departments.”

Fica says the cannabis industry has the potential to create thousands of jobs, as well as bring billions of Rands into the country. “South Africa’s track record of innovation in agriculture, relatively low blue and white-collar labour costs and increasingly transparent legal and compliance framework, makes for a low-cost, high-quality destination for domestic and export-orientated cannabis activities. “However, the transformative economic potential of the industry depends greatly on the development of integrated value chains with significant buy-in from existing domestic and international investors.”

"Agro-processing businesses and secondary manufacturers are essential to this value chain – a reality taken into account in South Africa's Cannabis Master Plan. The Cannabis Master Plan aims to provide a broad framework for the development and growth of the South African cannabis industry in order to contribute to economic development, job creation, inclusive participation, rural development, and poverty alleviation. "Conservative estimates indicate that 25 000 jobs could be created across the various value chains." Fica currently has eight licensed cannabis cultivators as members of their organisation, making it the biggest association of cannabis cultivation licence holders in South Africa.

“We are of the firm view that, through enabling laws, our government can throw open the door for a new and promising industry which will bring with it billions of dollars from foreign investors while also generating revenue through the local industry. “It is very crucial for the growth and development of the industry and its players, that government moves at a pace similar to other countries in as far as regulation of the industry is concerned. Countries such as Lesotho are currently more progressive in terms of cannabis regulation than South Africa and are slowly starting to see the benefits of this.” Mguni also believes that the perception around cannabis is slowly changing in South Africa.

“There has definitely been a significant shift in the attitude towards cannabis over the last few years, with both the public and private sector, as well as ordinary citizens, embracing the industry and its potential as a driver of economic growth and transformation, among a number of things in South Africa. “This has been one of the goals of industry to change the perception around cannabis in South Africa, and I think we are quite satisfied with how the industry is perceived generally. There is much more information available publicly now on cannabis in comparison to the past when it was seen merely as a drug, and associated with many negative things negative.” “This is something that one has to take into consideration in a conservative country such as ours when engaging with key stakeholders such as government. Thankfully, the narrative is slowly changing, and through our association we hope to further drive that change.”

He added that the commercial benefits of cannabis alone are many, and a properly regulated cannabis industry could do wonders for the economy and its people. Marijuana growers Laura Blanco (L) and Juan Vaz work on a marijuana indoor cultivation in Montevideo March 7, 2014. Deputy Secretary of the Uruguayan Presidency Diego Canepa gave a news conference on May 2, 2014, to announce the regulation of the marijuana law, including other details such as how many varieties of cannabis the Uruguayan state will grow and sell in pharmacies, how many plants a single person could grow in his or her home and the amount of marijuana that a person could legally buy. Picture taken March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (URUGUAY - Tags: POLITICS DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH) Through enabling laws, South Africa has a bright future for the cannabis industry, said Mnguni. “Through enabling laws, our government can throw open the door for a new and promising industry which will bring with it billions of dollars from foreign investors while also generating revenue through the local players.