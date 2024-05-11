Higher education department revitalises technology and science skills in TVET colleges

The Department of Higher Education and Training launched the 4IR [Industrial Revolution] Centres of Excellence at CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria, this week. The launch, convened by director general for higher education, Nkosinathi Sishi, aimed at the cultivation of technological and science skills in TVET colleges by introducing 4IR streams, such as artificial intelligence, robotics and virtual reality for students to enter a global competitive and modern work environment.

Sishi explained the significance of enhancing the schooling curriculum with technology and science modules, helps students adapt in the world of digitisation and bridges the digital divide. “The 4th Industrial Revolution is not merely a buzzword, it is a paradigm shift that is reshaping industries, economics and societies around the world. “Our TVET colleges must not only keep pace with this change, but lead the charge in preparing our youth for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

“Integrating 4IR technologies into the curriculum can streamline and enhance the learning experience for students. Imagine a scenario where students can access interactive , personalised learning materials tailored to their individual needs and learning styles. “With AI algorithms analysing student performance in real-time, educators can identify areas of weakness and provide targeted support, thereby maximising the effectiveness of instruction,” said Sishi. Sishi, with DHET senior officials, listened to students showcasing their science and technology projects in each stall during a walkabout. These projects ranged from robotics, AI and drone technology to incentivise digitisation in TVET colleges.

The success of the 4IR initiative proves a fruitful partnership between DHET, the private sector, sub-departments under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation; and other governmental departments, such as Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. Sishi added that digitisation in schools will not only hone science and technology skills for students, but they are able to utilise well-advanced 4IR machinery. "4IR technologies can revolutionise the way practical skills are taught and assessed in TVET colleges. Augmented reality (AR) applications can overlay digital information onto physical objects, allowing students to interact with complex machinery and equipment in ways that were previously unimaginable.