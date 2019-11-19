Honour for fearless UK SAS soldier









File image. A British special forces soldier is to be awarded one of the UK’s highest honours after he stormed the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi in January, killing two al-Shabaab terrorists and rescuing several hostages. The unnamed member of the elite Special Air Service (SAS) will be awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, a medal second only to a Victoria Cross, the Daily Mail reported. One of those killed was South African aid worker Luke Potter. Camera footage, captured the off-duty special forces soldier wearing combat gear over jeans and purple shirt entering the hotel and emerging with terrified survivors. His face concealed by a balaclava. He was also heavily armed with an assault rifle, a side weapon as well as a knife for hand-to-hand combat.

One image showed the soldier carrying a wounded man to safety as blood flowed from the man’s back.

The SAS soldier apparently went into the building without back-up.

The soldier was supposed to be in the country in a non-combative role, providing mentorship and training to Kenyan soldiers.

Sources have said that there is no doubt that the soldier’s actions saved lives.

The Special Forces veteran, who it is reported served 18 years in the SAS, shot and killed two of the four gunmen during his raid.

He apparently became involved in the operation while out shopping in the Kenyan capital. A US Navy Seals team asked him to help because they had to await permission to become involved in the counter-terror operation.

He grabbed his equipment in his car and headed to the hotel, the Daily Mail reported.

The last time the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, was awarded for bravery in the face of the enemy was to Lance Corporal Simon Moloney in March 2014.

Al-Shabaab claimed that the attack was in response to US president Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

One of the witnesses, Joshua Kwambi, who rushed out of a restaurant, as the terrorists opened fire, said the SAS soldier was one of the first people to get there.

He said he could see the man wearing a balaclava speaking with police and the army and looking at what looked like plans of the building.

Another witness, Lucy Njeri, saw the soldier carrying out one of the wounded hostages and then heading back inside.

The soldier’s award is among those that is expected to be published at the end of this month in the Operational Honours list.

The Saturday Star