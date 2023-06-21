HOT102.7FM is now the official radio station of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa

Johannesburg - Joburg-based HOT 102.7FM has become the official radio station of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa. This is the world’s oldest club recognised by Ferrari, having been endorsed by founder Enzo Ferrari himself back in 1967, when the club was formed by a small group of members at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg.

Ownership of a Ferrari vehicle is a prerequisite for Ferrari Owners’ Club membership and the club in South Africa now numbers 345 members across the country, with 190 in Gauteng. “We’re always on the lookout for partnerships that make sense to us and fit our brand identity and target audience, and this agreement with the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa ticks all those boxes,” Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM said. “Like many of our partnerships, it matches a premium radio station with a premium motorsport brand, and we feel that this will resonate deeply with our loyal audience.”

He added that HOT 102.7FM listeners can now look forward to Joburg’s best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B, completing the perfect pairing with the world’s most iconic prancing horse – the instantly-recognisable Ferrari logo. Meanwhile, the radio station and the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa will be exploring a range of initiatives together. This includes the co-branding of events, with HOT 102.7FM set to broadcast live from a series of events in the near future, including at a Ferrari day at Red Star Raceway in Delmas on Saturday, which will feature over 50 different Ferrari sports cars, covering models from the 1980s through to the 2020s. “The Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa is proud to announce its partnership with Joburg’s hottest radio station,” chairperson Clynton Kairuz said.

The Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa chairperson Clynton Kairuz. Supplied image. “HOT 102.7FM and Hot Cares have gone above and beyond to bring happiness to those who need it most. It is in this spirit that we have partnered and will work together to continue bringing light into peoples’ lives. We look forward to working with the HOT 102.7FM team and ensuring that every Ferrari on the road is tuned into Joburg’s hottest radio station.” And Kairuz added that this is a promise he and his fellow members are more than happy to keep. “So, if you’re driving around Joburg and happen to pull up next to a Ferrari, don’t be surprised if they wind down their window and all you hear is HOT 102.7FM playing on that radio,” he said.