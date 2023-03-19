Johannesburg - House of Azari – a trailblazing Cape Classique … and the epitome of quality, class, elegance and luxury Late last year, Siphiwe Katjene’s lifetime dream came true when she launched her very own Cap Classique brand called House of Azari.

The Pretoria-based wife, mother of three children and an industrial psychologist by profession, Katjene is the co-founder of PsychWell, a consulting firm she has been running for the past 11 years with her husband as chief operations officer, forensic specialist, expert witness and corporate consultant. She is also the owner of House of Azari Cap Classique and will be showcasing her three bubblies at the Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival which is being held at Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on March 25 and 26 from 11am to 4pm. We spoke to Katjene ahead of the festival. Siphiwe Katjene. Supplied image. How and when did Azari start?

It was established in December 2022, with its first Cap Classiques being a Brut Rose and a Nectar Rosé. House of Azari was inspired by the vision of a classy, elegant and sophisticated woman whose dream has become a reality. Where did the name Azari come from? Azari is a Hebrew word, which means “God helped me”. As a spiritual person, I wanted the name that speaks to my character, personality and life experiences.

Who produces your Cap Classique? House of Azari MCC is produced by Hoopenburg Wine Farm in Stellenbosch. Hoopenburg is the only Cape farm where 100% of the wine originates from grapes produced by bush vines. Tell us a bit about the bubbly you will be pouring/selling at the festival?

In our collection we have a Brut Rosé 2020 and a Nectar Rosé 2020, both of which are a lovely light pink colour and made from Pinot Noir grapes, with upfront aromas of strawberries, raspberries and subtle hints of flowers and spices. The palate is extremely fresh and fruity with fine grained mid palate tannins. We also have a Brut Blanc De Blancs 2020 which we will be launching at the festival. It is a sun-kissed, yellow, fine mousse, vibrant Chardonnay bubbly with upfront yeast notes, followed by brioche and orange rind, a full, rich palate with brioche, citrus, and green apple and a beady, cream finish with hints of cashew. It’s particularly lovely when enjoyed as an aperitif. What are your plans for Azari?