House of Truth: The theatre of US election politics

By Ryan Fortune AS the world holds its breath for yet another round of high-stakes American political drama, a familiar and weary narrative echoes across newsrooms and pundit panels: the 2024 US Presidential Election is a battle for democracy’s very soul, a red-and-blue clash that will determine the nation’s trajectory for generations. The stakes, we’re told, couldn’t be higher, and every speech, poll number, and debate moment is portrayed as a do-or-die spectacle for the republic.

But here’s a counterargument to chew on: beneath the frenzied headlines and doomsday warnings, what we’re witnessing is more theatre than substance — a carefully choreographed, multi-billion-dollar circus designed to maintain a broken status quo. My thesis is simple: US politics, as it stands, has devolved into pure spectacle, a gladiatorial arena where the real issues — like crumbling infrastructure, a spiralling mental health crisis, and economic inequality — take a back seat to performative outrage and empty promises. It’s high time we stop revering this circus as a legitimate democratic process and start recognising it for what it is: a charade that distracts from the systemic rot corroding American society. Take a closer look at what’s grabbing the headlines: Trump’s latest gaffe, Harris' confusing code-switching, or the perennial "culture wars" over immigration, reproductive rights, and book bans. Both sides of the aisle seem more invested in crafting viral soundbites than hammering out coherent policies. It’s no accident that each debate stage and townhall looks more like a reality TV show than a forum for serious political discussion. Politicians, once public servants, have morphed into self-serving performers, relying on Twitter feuds and social media clout to sustain their political viability.

And yet, who can blame them? The American electorate, exhausted and disillusioned, has grown numb to policy discussions and instead craves the visceral thrill of conflict. Why engage in a nuanced conversation about fixing healthcare when a well-placed insult will secure millions of views? The US political arena has become a game of outrage one-upmanship, while critical issues like climate change and gun reform are treated as afterthoughts. This spectacle is not solely the fault of politicians. The American media machine is complicit, thriving on the chaos. Cable news and digital platforms thrive off the outrage economy, where clicks and ratings come from amplifying division and fear. Investigative journalism, once a cornerstone of democratic accountability, has largely been replaced by 24/7 partisan punditry. The media has mastered the art of turning political theatre into entertainment, and the American public, accustomed to instant gratification, devours the drama like candy. The consequences are dire. When the average American’s understanding of complex issues is shaped by 60-second TikTok videos and sensationalist headlines, how can one expect informed voting? The US mainstream media ensures that substantive conversations about, say, America’s trillion-dollar national debt or the opioid crisis are buried under noise about the latest “gotcha” moment. What we end up with is an electorate that votes based on tribal loyalty, not well-considered policy positions.

Let’s not forget the role of money — an ugly but undeniable force in US politics. The 2024 election cycle is expected to cost over $14 billion, and much of that cash has been funnelled into attack ads and flashy PR campaigns rather than grassroots organising or genuine policy discussions. Lobbyists and corporate interests continue to pull the strings behind the scenes, turning the concept of a “government by the people” into a cruel joke. It’s no wonder voters feel apathetic: they know that regardless of who wins, Big Pharma, defence contractors, and tech giants will still have a stranglehold on policy. Moreover, Super PACs ensure that politicians are perpetually campaigning, chasing donations instead of governing. Even those with the purest intentions are trapped in this corrupt system, forced to play along or face political extinction. The money game perpetuates gridlock, making any meaningful legislative progress almost impossible. This isn’t a new phenomenon, however. The seeds of today’s political theatre were sown decades ago, as television turned debates into performance art and Reagan’s “morning in America” rhetoric gave rise to politics as branding. But the social fabric of the nation is now fraying at an alarming rate. Disillusionment and distrust are rampant, with record-low faith in institutions like Congress and the Supreme Court. A 2023 Pew Research study found that only 20% of Americans trust the federal government to do the right thing. In a nation supposedly founded on democratic ideals, this erosion of trust is catastrophic.