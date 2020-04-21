How avian sentinels protect black rhino

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In Swahili they are called askari wa kifaru, “the rhino’s guard”. And new research has shown how the red-billed oxpecker lives up to its traditional name, helping critically endangered black rhinos steer clear of humans - and potential poachers. Roan Plotz, a behavioural ecologist at Victoria University in Australia, and Wayne Linklater, of the department of environmental studies at California State University-Sacramento, conducted field experiments in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park on black rhinos carrying red-billed oxpeckers and those without the avian bodyguards. The presence of red-billed oxpeckers, which feed on ticks and from lesions, enabled around 40% to 50% of the studied rhinos to evade humans undetected, they document in their recent paper, Oxpeckers Help Rhinos Evade Humans, which was published in the journal Current Biology. “Our field experiment confirms that a solitary-living species without a complex and frequently used vocal repertoire, like rhinos, do eavesdrop on the alarm calls of another species to detect and evade a predator,” they said.

“It is the vulnerability of black rhinos to a human predator that appears to have driven their inter-specific associative learning and adaptation.”

Their experiments confirm hunters’ anecdotes and folklore that red-billed oxpeckers are black rhinos’ anti- human sentinels.

"Oxpeckers called as we approached and rhinos always responded immediately by becoming vigilant. Without oxpeckers, we were able to approach rhinos undetected in over three-quarters of attempts.

“Moreover, oxpeckers’ calling more than doubled the distance at which rhinos detected our approach. Every additional oxpecker increased the average detection distance by 9m.

“Improved detection rate and distance estimates are conservative because without the aid of horn implant transmitters and radio telemetry, we were much less successful at detecting the rhinos we encountered if they had resident oxpeckers....

“We estimate the rhinos with oxpeckers eluded us on at least 70 occasions and in over 40% of rhino encounters." The true number of undetected encounters because of oxpeckers could have been far higher.

“The anti-predator response of rhinos to oxpecker alarm calls is also revealing. Rhino almost always reorientated to direct their vigilance downwind and never at the approaching person. Thus oxpecker alarm calls do not include information about the direction of the threat, only its proximity, and rhinos continuously evaluated wind direction to know the direction of their sensory ‘blind spot’ and greatest vulnerability.

“Hearing an oxpecker’s alarm call, rhinos almost always assumed they were being stalked from downwind.

“Black rhinos flee from people and their scent but not nearly as much from other large predators, and the assumption by rhinos that oxpeckers’ alarm calls indicate a predator threat downwind also matches a human hunter’s propensity to hunt from that direction....

“Other large predators do not hunt from downwind and there are also not yet any reports of oxpeckers’ alarm-calling in response to non-human predators. All these contribute circumstantial evidence for oxpecker alarm calls being recent and specifically anti-human signals to rhino.”

After an alarm call, oxpeckers congregate along the host’s spine from more vulnerable positions on the rhinos’ flanks, underside and legs. “They might alarm-call to warn each other that because of an approaching person, their host is about to move.

“If that is true, then rhinos are simply eavesdropping on oxpecker signals. However, under extreme hunter- imposed selection, eavesdropping might have exapted into co-operative calling. Oxpeckers that called preserved their favoured host and food resource.”

Like rhinos, oxpecker populations have declined, and they've become extinct in many places, primarily because they’re poisoned by anti-ectoparasite dips used in cattle farming.

“Thus most rhino populations now exist without them. Conservationists might consider reintroducing oxpeckers to rhino populations or reintroducing the two species simultaneously to wildlife reserves to reinstate a proven anti-human sentinel for rhino. Oxpeckers, too, might help improve rhino survival where park security fails to deter or detect illegal hunting.”

The Saturday Star