How Covid 19 will impact wildlife and the conservation sector

Dr Jo Shaw, the Africa rhino programme manager at WWF-SA, says that in addition to the devastating toll on people's lives globally, there are and will continue to be very worrying impacts of the coronavirus pandemic for wildlife and people in the conservation sector. “We’re concerned about the devastating impact the reduction of travel and tourism is having on the revenue generated for state and private conservation agencies. "These could result in job losses and more broadly the livelihoods of people working in and living around protected areas as well as impact the operations of the areas themselves. “In a way, we must... use this crisis to think about new and innovative ways to support conservation for the future.” National parks seeing a drop in revenue “may adversely impact conservation plans including protecting biodiversity from illegal bushmeat harvesting which may rise as poverty increases and food becomes more scarce”, says UCT Professor Justin O’Riain.

The wildlife economy is bound to be affected by the pandemic, says environment department spokesperson Albi Modise.

“Within the wildlife economy space, major revenue-generating activities such as game auctions, hunting, ecotourism, export of hunting trophies form part of those that have been put on hold during the lockdown period to ensure safety for all involved, including the general public... Knowing the resilience of the wildlife industry it will recover and bounce back.”

Michael ‘t Sas-Rolfes, research fellow at the Oxford Martin Programme on the Illegal Wildlife Trade, worries the effects could create another pool of respective poachers and criminals.

“I don’t think it’s a good story for species threatened by this international illicit wildlife trade,” he says, explaining how pressure could increase on valuable species already threatened such as rhino and pangolin.

"If you look at the global economic impact of Covid-19, China has got through it relatively unscathed. It has made a lot of statements about shutting down its wildlife markets, and it is moving towards more intense wildlife regulation, but I don’t see them clamping down on underground markets more than they already have. There’s even suggestions of a surge in traditional Chinese medicine to treat Covid-19.”

The Saturday Star