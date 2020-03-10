How Dillan Oliphant is scoring on the internet

There was a time when the only way to catch a glimpse of your favourite performer was to attend their shows. This meant that millions of fans of musicians, comedians and other entertainers from across the globe were excluded from enjoying performances due to geographical limitations, financial constraints and other challenges. But the internet now means that a simple connection brings the world to your cellphone. For local comedian Dillan Oliphant, the digital sphere might be a double-edged sword as he battles to compete with amateur jokers on social media platforms, but it has also opened up a new world for him. The award-winning comedian who created a niche market by comically dabbling in football punditry on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, has mastered these social media sites to such an extent that it has meant an increasing number of people are now attending his live stand-up acts.

“Social media definitely gets me a live audience because people enjoy my content so much that they come to see me live,” he told The Saturday Star this week.

As a life-long Manchester United fan, the Eldorado Park comedian bases much of his popular video content on the English football club, which includes amusing match previews, reactions and transfer news.

“Many of them enjoy this content and they even come to my shows in their Man United T-shirts.

“When I see that, I know that my videos have been a success because they affiliate me with all things Man United which they would not have known unless they follow me and consume my content on social media.”

But the 29-year-old, who is set to perform in Johannesburg this weekend, admits that social media has forced modern-day comedians to think outside of the box.

“Now we have to compete with other funny people on different platforms. It definitely makes it more difficult to reach an audience but it’s either you adapt or you die.”

Oliphant is expecting many of his thousands of social media followers to come watch him live at the Melville Comedy Club today where he will headline a line-up of comedians which includes Muzi Dlamini, Punch Gasela and Gilli Apter.

Last month, his solo stand-up show, Oliphant In The Room, was sold-out in Cape Town and while he enjoys the Mother City, he admits it is Johannesburg that is close to his heart.

“There are so many different races and kinds of people who come to my shows in Johannesburg compared to other South African cities and I love that.”

The comedian, who won the Comics’ Choice Newcomer Award in 2012 and opened for the legendary Trevor Noah and was a part of his Nationwild tour, reckons his authenticity has been the secret to his success.

“Everything I do and say is personal, even with my Man United videos. I love speaking about things that happened in my personal life and things that I am passionate about and I think that people can relate to these things and that is why they keep coming to see me.”

While many of South Africa’s most successful comedians humorously chime in on their take on national politics and current affairs, Oliphant is determined to forge his own path.

“I like being unique and even when I do speak about politics, it’s my own politics,” he adds.

As Oliphant enters his 10th year on the South African comedy scene, he acknowledges he has come a long way from the aspiring young comedian who first entered the highly competitive industry.

“Working with Trevor has taught me the value of hard work because even when he was such a hit in South Africa, he would go home and try and improve parts of his act.”

He hopes to fellow in the internationally acclaimed comedian’s footsteps by taking his comedy worldwide.

