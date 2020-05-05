How Francois Van Coke has been embracing the lockdown

For a musician who’s used to being out on the road with his band and performing gigs almost every weekend, the past few weeks have been somewhat life changing for rock star Francois Van Coke. “It’s been a massive change for me,” Van Coke told the Saturday Star from his home in Bellville, Cape Town. Due to the nationwide lockdown in South Africa, musicians like Van Coke have had to postpone all gigs and tours, meaning their careers have come to a halt. However, Van Coke has embraced the change. While he does miss being on the road and performing with his band in front of thousands of fans, the 39-year-old has been cherishing his time at home with his family - something he barely gets to do as a musician much in demand.

This week, musician Francois Van Coke performed his first livestream show from his home in Bellville, Cape Town. It was the first time in 10 years Van Coke has performed solo. Picture: Instagram





“It’s great to spend time with my family. I’ve had loads of tea parties and my drawing has improved and I have been on the trampoline daily. It’s been fun hanging with my daughter.

“I’ve also spent a lot of time on the treadmill, grew my hair a bit and I have worked on some music too.

“I think the biggest change is being at home all the time, but that I can deal with easily.”

He’s also used the time to make changes to adapt to life under lockdown as a musician.

This week, the front man for rock bands Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel performed his first livestream show from his home in Bellville.

It was also the first time in 10 years that Van Coke has performed solo.

“The fact that we can’t play live shows kind of left a hole in me. I’ve been playing live shows on a regular basis for the past 20 years. It has become an integral part of my life and DNA and to not be able to do it makes me feel weird. So, I’ve made a plan.

“The whole thing is a bit scary, not just performing by myself, but also dealing with the sound and new streaming tech. Before lockdown I would just get help.

“Now it is up to me.”

His live stream show, which took place at 8pm on Tuesday, was viewed in 46 different countries.

South Africa, the UK, the US, the Netherlands and Germany saw the most fans.

“It was a very surreal experience.

“I know how many tickets were sold, so I tried to feed off that energy.

“Halfway through I got comfortable and the stress was less. I started to sweat and then it felt like I was on stage.

“I could also interact with the fans live, so that made it a lot easier.”

Van Coke says it was also a challenging experience performing solo.

“I have a phenomenal band nd if you asked me to do a show alone five weeks ago,I would have said, no way.

“But these are desperate times and calls for desperate measures. Luckily, I had a nice guitar at home and rehearsed the songs on my own for about a week.

“It was a learning experience too.”

Aside from livestreaming shows, Van Coke has also found other ways to grow as a musician during lockdown.

“I’ve done a couple of livestream songs for radio stations and a charity event, a collaboration with the comedian Radio Raps and recorded a lockdown cover version of Queen’s Break Free.

“The main mission was to put on a decent livestream show, and that happened last night - from my house to the world. I am also going to keep on working on new music as much as I can and also try and do more online shows.

“Music fans are also in need of entertainment and as soon as the lockdown is slightly more relaxed I am planning on doing more streaming events with my bands, Die Gevaar and Fokofpolisiekar.”

