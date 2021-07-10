How Johannesburg doctors are using telemedicine to curb the spread of Covid-19

Johannesburg- Johannesburg doctors are turning to telemedicine in an attempt to keep Covid-19 positive patients away from their surgeries to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Telemedicine is a tool that makes health care more accessible, cost-effective and increases patient engagement. Since making its debut in the late 1950’s, advances in telemedicine have enabled patients who reside in rural areas and who previously had difficulties accessing a physician to be reached virtually.

Physicians and patients can share information in real time from computer screens, tablets and cellphones. And they can even see and capture readings from medical devices at a faraway location. Using telemedicine software, patients can see a doctor for diagnosis and treatment without having to wait for an appointment. Patients can consult a physician in the comfort of their homes. The Covid-19 age and the demand from a new generation of tech-savvy population has pushed for its rapid adoption due to convenience, cost-saving and intelligent features it brings.

Health experts say some medical providers, and even solo practitioners are already integrating telemedicine as part of their medical services offering. But the products needed are very expensive, which may for now present a challenge for this growing practice. Telemedicine is conducted in a number of ways. The most basic is just a simple video call (like you normally do with family and friends). However most countries require a secured, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-compliant video conference tool. Telemedicine can also conducted with portable telemedicine kits that include a computer and mobile medical devices High-resolution digital cameras are also available for physicians to send detailed medical images to specialists.

Melrose GP and Gauteng Collaboration member Dr Daniel Israel said telemedicine has been in use in South Africa for the last two to three years. Supplied image. "We really don't need patients to come in. We can identify the symptoms using a patient's history. We can even do examinations and then diagnose. Medical aids are also bringing in high-end products. Many doctors that I know are now using telemedicine," he said. Israel said at his practice things have been quieter and safer as they are seeing fewer people face to face, but they have noticed an increase in Covid-19-positive cases.

“On a good day, we are diagnosing about 10 people per day and on a bad day, around 20. We are also seeing more recoveries. Many patients are graduating after their 10-day quarantine period,” he said. Israel said it was still very worrying that one in every four to five patients were testing positive and the effects of the virus tendedto linger for between six and eight weeks after a patent “recovered”. While advances in technology make it easier for doctors, it does have a downside in that patients long for human interaction, especially when they are sick. “A doctor-patient relationship is one of care and empathy. Patients prefer to speak to somebody face to face, and not someone on a screen. If you are a passionate doctor, you want to see people, but of course, now we can't do that,” he said.

Israel believes that especially in these Covid-19 times, telemedicine is one of the best ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Patients can still get adequate care. It makes us as doctors more accessible. It reduces costs. I can listen to someone's heartbeat and chest sounds with the use of a cellphone and advise them on the best course of action,” he said. Israel said the best part of telemedicine was that he could manage patients who were far away from him and still provide the care they needed.