How mental clutter can cause depression and expert tips on how to deal with it

Johannesburg - While depression is a complex condition with multiple causes, mental clutter can play a significant role in its development and maintenance, Devan Moonsamy, the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, believes. “Mental clutter can indeed contribute to or exacerbate symptoms of depression,” Moonsamy who spearheads the South African corporate training provider and national learning institute said.

The author of the 8-step guide to modern mental health explains below how mental clutter can cause depression. Overthinking and rumination Mental clutter often involves excessive thinking, especially negative or repetitive thoughts, Moonsamy said. “This overthinking can lead to rumination, where individuals constantly dwell on their problems or negative experiences.” He added that this pattern of thinking is closely linked to depressive symptoms. Stress and anxiety Moonsamy explained that mental clutter can be a source of chronic stress and anxiety. “High levels of stress and anxiety are known risk factors for depression.”

“When your mind is cluttered with worries and concerns, it can be difficult to relax and find relief from emotional distress,” he said. Devan Moonsamy, the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute. Supplied image. Impaired problem-solving Excessive mental clutter can hinder problem-solving abilities, Moonsamy added. “When your mind is overwhelmed with thoughts and concerns, it can be challenging to effectively address life's challenges and setbacks,” he said.

“This can lead to a sense of helplessness, which is a common feature of depression.” Reduced cognitive function Mental clutter can impact cognitive function, including memory and concentration, Moonsamy said. “People with depression often experience cognitive difficulties, and mental clutter can exacerbate these issues.”

Social isolation When mental clutter becomes overwhelming, individuals may withdraw from social activities and relationships, Moonsamy explained. “Social isolation is a common consequence of depression, as people may find it hard to engage with others when their minds are preoccupied with negative thoughts.” He added that it’s important to note that while mental clutter can contribute to depression, depression is a complex condition that often involves multiple factors, including genetics, biochemical imbalances, life events, and more.