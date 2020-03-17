How ostrich eggshells were once used to seal relations

Long before the internet and Facebook, social networking could have come down to sharing ostrich eggshell beads. Researchers believe they have found evidence that ostrich eggshells that were turned into jewellery, tens of thousands of years ago, travelling long distances possibly as a result of being handed out as gifts to reaffirm relationships. Associate Professor Brian Stewart of the University of Michigan used strontium 87 isotope analysis to explain how eggshells worked and fashioned into jewellery or ornaments ended up in places where ostriches weren’t found. One in particular was Lesotho. “The history of ostriches in South Africa is complex - people over-hunting during European colonialism, and then reintroductions with farming. It’s kind of a big mess and difficult to piece together historical distribution. But we know they don’t like mountains and the cold,” he says. Strontium 87 signatures are often regionally different, and picked up by animals as they forage. What they found was that nearly 80% of the eggshells found in Lesotho did not originate from ostriches living near there.

Some of the beads, the researchers found, could not have come closer than 325km from Lesotho, the furthest 1000km away. How they got there might have come through an exchange network.

“Ostrich eggshell beads and the jewellery made from them basically acted like Stone Age versions of Facebook or Twitter ‘likes’, simultaneously affirming connections to exchange partners while alerting others to the status of those relationships,” Stewart said.

The Bushman/San in the Kalahari exchange items as a way of strengthening social bonds.

“Bushmen (San) in the Kalahari used to have something called delayed reciprocity when you give a gift,” said Stewart. “Then the person that receives the gift is expected at some point in the future to give something back.

“And what that does, is it puts that person in debt and that debt is purposeful.”

Those exchanges might have given an additional advantage to these hunter gatherers. With the exchanging of gifts would have come other vital information.

Some of these ostrich eggshells came from a period in South African prehistory when the climate was unpredictable.

“These exchange networks could be used for information on resources, the condition of landscapes, of animals, plant foods, other people and perhaps marriage partners,” says Stewart.

Archaeologists work a rock shelter in Lesotho.





Professor Lyn Wadley, an archaeologist at Wits University, who was not part of the study, has found ostrich eggshells at Border Cave, between Swaziland and KwaZulu-Natal. Like Lesotho, that area did not have ostriches.

“It is very possible gift exchange, but I think hunter-gatherers did travel long distances. The Lesotho Highlands in winter, it’s quite a severe place. If I had the choice I would move down to where it is warmer. And if you are moving into an area, were ostriches are present, then you might make your beads there.”

Stewart has considered that the beads might have simply been carried by individuals over long distances. But the team has studied contemporary hunter gatherer groups and found they don’t travel such extreme distances. To further test the gifting hypothesis, Stewart in the future plans to conduct more research.

“We would like to get a better handle on exactly where the eggshells were coming from. We suspect they were from very specific areas, like probably in the Karoo.”

