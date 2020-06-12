How SA funeral homes are embracing technology during the Covid 19 pandemic

Funeral homes in South Africa are embracing live streaming and offering it to families at no additional cost to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during funeral services. With government limiting the number of people at funerals to just 50, funeral homes have had to come up with new and innovative ways to help family and friends mourn their loved ones. Poonees Funeral Parlour in Lenasia, Johannesburg, is one of a handful of funeral homes in the country who are now offering live streaming funeral services to their clients at no additional cost. Niresh Poonee, director of Poonees Funeral Parlour, said it wasn’t a difficult decision to offer streaming services free of charge to their clients. “We provide live streaming as a free service as an added effort to assist grieving families in being safe during this time, whilst also allowing them to connect with friends and other family members,” says Poonee.

Having been in the funeral industry for several decades, Poonee understands the importance of being surrounded by loved ones during a funeral.

So with that not being possible during the global Covid-19 pandemic, Poonee wanted to provide extra support to his clients by offering live streaming free of charge.

“This service allows the grieving family to feel support for family and friends.”

“The reality is that online mourning and grief is now the only option we have with the Covid-19 pandemic and live-stream funerals have now become a part of how we grieve.”

Majority of funeral homes now offer live streaming services, however at a hefty cost. Live streaming a funeral can cost anywhere between R2000 to R15000 , depending on the package you choose.

“We do not charge the client at all for this service,” says Poonee.

“It is a free service provided to the grieving family. The live streaming will depend on each family, but the standard streaming entails entering the Crematorium/Cemetery and streaming the entire service. The link is only sent out to the bereaved family members.”

Poonee says more and more people are now showing interest in taking funerals online.

“Live streaming of funerals is a new concept, but it is gaining popularity within the industry.”

“We introduced the service for the safety and convenience of the bereaved families. Being that it is new, we find that we need to explain the process to the bereaved family members on how it works.”

“This is to reassure them that the funeral service still remains very private as the link is only sent to the family or friends that they have allowed us permission to forward it to.”

The funeral parlour only began offering live streaming services once the country went into lockdown in March, says Poonee.

“It was not a service previously provided or requested for, but I thought it would be a good idea as funerals are limited to 50 people and some crematoriums are only allowing 20 people to attend, not forgetting travelling is also limited.”

“Since we’ve put this service in place, with our videographer Vinay Naran, we have been seeing more families ask for this service.”

However live streaming funerals do come with its challenges.

“Connectivity issues are our main issue at this point.”

“This is due to the variability in internet connections. We have no control over this, but with the increased availability of high speed internet services in the country, we will see less of this in the future, I am sure.”

Connectivity issues aside, Poonee says there are plenty of benefits that come with live streaming a funeral.

“In our current situation, being that we need to social distance, streaming provides a safe alternative to attending the funeral.”

“It also allows for people who would not be able to attend the funeral, due to Covid-19 restrictions, to pay their last respects to the deceased.”

“A live stream funeral serves as a digital cemetery for the family and at the same time serves as a virtual memorial for the deceased.”

“There haven’t been any negatives, other than connectivity issues at this point. However, this is a new service introduced and we are learning new and better ways to help assist the bereaved families and make their difficult time as comfortable as possible, during this pandemic.”

Poonee believes live-streaming funerals will soon become a normality in South Africa and the rest of the world.

“Apart from Covid-19 being our current issue worldwide, we are also living in an era where people have relocated to different provinces or even countries, so families are not always in close proximity to each other.”

“By providing this service, we hopefully help the grieving family and friends connect and share in grief and comfort, from different parts of the country, or world.”

“We live in a period of technology and a streaming service is just another added benefit that we have introduced into our array of funeral services. We are trying out new ways of helping people feel cared for in their time of need.”

