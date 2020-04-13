How SA retailers are protecting their staff and shoppers from Covid 19

There are thousands of brave South African men and women who wake up every day to keep the country going in the middle of a global health pandemic. While most South Africans are confined to their houses to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, grocery store workers remain on the frontline, vulnerable to the deadly disease. Their efforts have been acknowledged by President Cyril Ramaphosa who, during one of his national Covid-19 addresses, lauded retail employees and other essential service workers as South Africa’s heroes. As the country enters the third week of its national lockdown, it appears that retail chain store owners and management are cognisant of their employees’ overall role in society during the pandemic. Retailers have implemented a range of strategies to keep workers and their customers safe.Many of the retailers share similar Covid-19 prevention protocols, including the basic use of disinfectants, sanitisers and sanitary wipes for staff, shoppers to use on their hands, trolleys and baskets. Many retailers ask customers to queue and shop with a trolley to maintain distancing measures.

There has also been certain limitations on the amount of people allowed in a shop at any given time and physical distancing decals have been fitted to their floors to encourage customers and staff to maintain the recommended distance from each other.

The stores and their surfaces are also cleaned frequently and shopping hours have been extended to accommodate the needs of consumers with some having been solely allocated for the elderly, essential service workers and law enforcement officials.





Retailers have also been operating on a shift system to give their workers time off with some embracing technology and offering shoppers the option to order their groceries online and have them delivered to their homes.

There are also cashless options available, which will allow consumers to scan the QR code at the till point with their phones and pay with Masterpass, SnapScan, Zapper and FNB or Nedbank Pay as well as virtual vouchers which are sent via SMS to a recipient’s cell phone.

Despite these wide-ranging measures, many retailers have taken additional steps to minimise the spread of the coronavirus. This includes the Shoprite Group which awarded a once-off R102 million appreciation bonus for its shop floor and distribution centre employees for their efforts.

The retail giant, who are responsible for scores of grocery stores employees at their Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Shoprite and USave, have also placed high importance on communication, education and support as it attempts to keep South Africans fed and its employees healthy.

“Various messages on the importance of hygiene and safety are shared in an ongoing manner, with the emphasis on prevention and numerous communication channels are used to inform and educate all about how the virus can be stopped,” it said.

Shoprite employees also have access to a 24-hour helpline, which offers information on health, well-being and trauma to employees and their immediate families.

Further measures include daily temperature testing for employees at all distribution centres, stores and offices and the provision of personal protective equipment in the form of plastic face shields. The Shoprite Group also serves free hot meals daily for its store employees.

The company said it is providing all employees with personal protective equipment in the form of a physical face shield, “which unlike regular masks can be washed and sanitised regularly”.

Meanwhile, Woolworths Food stores also stressed the importance of keeping its employees healthy and had even appointed a specialist health provider. “We take Covid-19 very seriously and have put in place specific precautionary measures, based on the guidelines from the Department of Health to safeguard our customers and employees,” it told the Saturday Star this week.

Woolworths has a plan in the unfortunate event of one or more of their employees contracting Covid-19. The company insists that they would continue to be paid during this time. “The store will be closed for extensive deep cleaning, and all our people who were in contact with the employee will be placed in self-quarantine for 14 days as guided by the department of health.

“Employees who have had direct contact will be referred for testing and this will be managed by Woolworths.”

The company explained that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases would also follow their own tracking process to identify those who are required to take precautionary measures and they will contact them directly.

Meanwhile, several Spar stores have installed transparent perspex screens to create a barrier between their till operators and shoppers, to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus. Their employees also make use of gloves, masks and face shields while in the store and maintain a safe distance from their colleagues and employees.

Pick & Pay, too, said last week it was rolling out perspex screens at till points.

