How selling your used underwear and toenail clippings online can make you a millionaire

Looking to become a millionaire in under a year? Well selling your used panties could help you reach your dream in a short space of time. The world’s fastest-growing online marketplace, OnBuy, revealed this week that the most searched for personal item to buy online is used panties according to data they captured in the past year. A whopping 74,610 buyers from around the globe searched the UK website to buy used panties online in the past year. This is an increase of three percent compared to last year when the demand was just as high. Individuals are willing to pay anywhere between R500 to R20 000 on a single pair of used panties. How much you are able to recuperate for your used panties depends on factors such as how long the panties have been worn and how dirty they are. The longer and dirtier they are, the more you get paid. Just recently, former professional ballerina Yaela Vonk from the Netherlands revealed that she sells her used underwear and sports shoes to kinky fans online and makes R1,5 million a month.

Vonk said she earns a fortune selling her knickers to men she meets on site OnlyFans. Second on the list for the most searched for personal items to buy are used shoes, with 15,210 people searching for them yearly.

With the average selling price for used shoes going for over R500, it's possible to earn around R500 000 in a year from just selling used shoes.

Feet pictures follow in third place, with 12,950 potential buyers per year, which can earn the seller over a million Rand a year. The number of people looking to buy feet pictures online has risen by 70 percent in the last year. Individuals were able to sell pictures of their feet for over R100 000 for a single picture.

The average price for each product was calculated by scraping data from different online sellers. If you are looking to trim down your pubic or armpit hair, you may want to consider selling it instead of flushing it down the drain.

From July 2019 until July 2020, 260 people searched online to buy pubic hair, whilst 130 were interested in purchasing armpit hair.

Buyers are also interested in purchasing used socks, urine, used tampons and used gym gear. Also, if you are going to the salon to get your nails done, you might want to ask the technician to put the clippings in a bag for you to takeaway, as almost 1,000 people would be interested in buying clipped toenails. You could earn over R100 000 a year by just selling your toenail clippings.

The Saturday Star