How the Covid-19 pandemic has psychologically impacted youngsters

While children have not been the face of the coronavirus and have largely been spared the direct health effects of the deadly disease, experts have warned that the pandemic is having a profound effect on their well-being. Research conducted in Italy revealed that youngsters were psychologically impacted by the coronavirus lockdown. The survey in the European nation which was hit hard by Covid-19, found that during the country’s lockdown, youngsters were more irritable, had trouble sleeping, and some of the youngest wept inconsolably and regressed developmentally. It added that these symptoms were heightened when their parents were particularly stressed and in families with elderly relatives at high risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Debbie Schewitz, a therapist at Counselling Play Therapy in Midrand, agreed with these findings.

“Children have experienced increased levels of anxiety and therefore, more irritability, sleeping problems, anger, behaviour problems and social isolation resulting in the need to extend screen time,” she told The Saturday Star.

“This pandemic brought on sudden changes to daily life with no time to really prepare oneself and or family, and change is usually a struggle for children especially for those who are challenged with anxiety.”

Schewitz also agreed that parents’ stress filters down to children, and that being away from school and their loved ones could result in youngsters regressing with their social skills.

“Youngsters could face possible developmental delays as parents aren’t equipped to ‘educate’ children in the same way that a school community would.”

Cristine Scolari, a clinical psychologist at the Seriti Therapy Centre in Bedfordview, echoed the Italian research as well as Schewitz’s comments on the physiological effects the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have had on children.

She added that these unprecedented times might also cause children to have difficulty regulating their emotions or have underlying aggressiveness such as deliberately picking fights with their family members.

“Children and adults have undergone an enormous adjustment, which is the psychological reaction when something unexpected happens,” she said.

The Johannesburg clinical psychologist added that being forced to remain at home and being unable to go to school and participate in extramural activities, see their extended family and friends, or attend birthday parties and other social gatherings, can have detrimental effects on children’s mental health.

“Children have had to deal with ‘loss’ of another kind and while these things may seem trivial to adults, to children they are an essential part of childhood as they encompass the fun element of life.”

Scolari also agreed with the research which found that youngsters who witnessed a loved one suffer from the coronavirus were under more emotional strain.

“A child who has experienced a family member being hospitalised with Covid-19 or lost someone to the illness may have more lasting effects on their mental health as this is traumatic.”

But while parents are facing battles brought on by the pandemic on multiple fronts, Scolari says they need to do all they can to help their children cope with the psychological effects of the pandemic.

“Parents have to model behaviour that shows children how to manage anxiety and stress.”

She explained that they could do this by verbalising that they feel anxious about the pandemic.

“Sometimes parents think that they mustn’t tell a child they’re worried, and often the child is left confused.

“In a time like this, we help children ‘problem solve’, so a parent can say something like: ‘I see you are looking/feeling quite worried, and when I feel worried I take a few deep breaths to help me calm down - what do you think will help you?’”

Scolari also believes that being creative, and encouraging children to draw a picture of something they are worried about, designating a teddy bear who they can discuss their anxieties with, or putting together a “worry box” for children to post their feelings into, might also be useful strategies for parents to implement.

Schewitz suggested that parents become more flexible during these uncertain and stressful times, but that they should also try to create some sort of new routine for themselves and their children.

She added that they should seek professional help if they witness their children struggling to cope.

“If children are displaying signs that they are struggling, have anxiety, behaviour problems or developmental regression, parents should seek professional assistance to minimise any long-term challenges.”

The Saturday Star