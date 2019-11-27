How to cook like a Michelin-star chef









Top Italian chef Alfonso Caputo will host an exclusive fine dining experience at Montecasino this weekend as part of the ‘Vino In Piazza - Wines of Italy’ event. If world-renowned Michelin-star chef Alfonso Caputo was given the chance to cook a three-course meal for President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would feature on the menu? It doesn’t take long for the chef from Naples, Italy, to decide. “I would start with calamari squids with potato spaghetti. Then I would like President Ramaphosa to try the classic pasta alla Nerano and conclude with a fresh sea bream fish with peppers cream.” Caputo is pretty assured of the menu and has no doubt that the president would approve of his choice of dishes. After all, Caputo received a Michelin star for his food made with fish, so he’s pretty adamant Ramaphosa would love them.

Caputo arrived in South Africa this week to host an exclusive fine dining experience at Montecasino this weekend as part of the “Vino In Piazza - Wines of Italy” event in Johannesburg’s own Tuscan piece of Italia.

Famous for his typically Napolitana fish-based cuisine, Caputo is hosting a culinary experience of Italian food and wine, allowing food lovers the rare opportunity to dissect his cooking techniques and style.

Only 30 seats per sitting is available for the two evenings of intimate and exclusive fine-dining experiences, which will be paired with some of his country’s finest wines, its best prosecco and famous Lavazza coffee.

Among the dishes they will be preparing is his famous bread and mackerel starter which consists of crumbs of garlic croutons, buffalo “burrata” cheese, anchovies and black olives.

He will also make a popular Italian fish, ombrina, cooked with zucchini and mint, potato sauce, parsley and lemon.

All proceeds from the exclusive event will go towards sending two trainee chefs to Italy on a week-long culinary experience, topped with a day in Turin at the Lavazza innovation hub.

The initiative is part of the International Week of Italian Cuisine (Settimana della Cucina Italiana) celebrated around the world by Italian government representatives.

Key to this year’s mandate was the transfer of skills in the art of Italian cuisine as well as on the science and taste of wine.

Speaking about his visit to South Africa, Caputo said he was delighted to be in a country that he holds close to his heart.

“It’s been really lovely so far. We started in Cape Town, with its breathtaking views that remind us a lot of our own Sorrento Peninsula and Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, and now we are in vibrant Johannesburg.

“It is truly an amazing country, with fantastic people.”

In the past few days, Caputo has also managed to tuck in to some local cuisine, which he has been really impressed with.

“The meat is absolutely excellent, I especially loved the Karoo lamb, which I also had the pleasure to cook these past few days. And we loved the Cape Malay cuisine too, above all the bobotie.”

Caputo is widely regarded as one of the best chefs in the world, having cooked in some of the top Italian restaurants globally.

He began cooking at a young age.

“I started helping in my family restaurant when I was just 6 years old and less than four feet tall. I was preparing bruschetta standing on a fruit crate apparently our customers enjoyed them,” says Caputo.

“I learned within the family helping at the trattoria, but I didn’t attend a formal cooking school. I am actually trained as an accountant.”

“I have always had a great passion for cooking and as my skills gradually grew, we decided with my family to transform our traditional restaurant in a more ambitious and innovative enterprise. That was the pivotal moment, the great bet we chose to make, together, as a family.”

Growing up in Naples, Caputo says there was never a shortage of delicious hearty dishes.

“My favourite is also one of the simplest dishes ever: spaghetti with tomato fillet and basil, a fresh pasta that can be prepared in a few minutes with a great result. Another dish I am fond of is ‘totani’ squid with potatoes, a traditional dish of the Amalfi Coast which I enjoy eating on my terrace, with a fantastic 360° view on the gulf.”

While he has always aspired to be a Michelin star chef, the most coveted award for any chef, he admits the journey to get to where he is today hasn’t been an easy one.

He was forced to move from the more traditional way of cooking Italian food to a creative exciting way to appeal to modern-day society.

“The early stages were challenging because our old, more traditionally-oriented public was not yet ready for the change we were pursuing.

“It is a great honour and a responsibility to keep up to the standard of being a Michelin star chef but it’s hard work.”

However, he tries to keep his cooking as simple as possible.

“Challenges often come from the environment though, and one of the toughest experiences was to cook 300 fiorentina steaks for an event in Malaysia, with its humid and hot weather.”

While Caputo has learnt to master plenty of dishes, there are two that he is known for worldwide.

“I am famous for my version of spaghetti alla Nerano, the classic pasta with zucchini and cheese typical of my hometown. Another one, which I invented, is linguine with octopus liver, an incredible concentration of sea taste.”

Caputo also has some parting words for young and upcoming South African chefs.

“Have an earnest curiosity and desire to discover new cultures and ideas, but at the same time have the ability to remain loyal to the traditions of your homeland and its local ingredients.”

The Saturday Star