How you can help the Inanda Seminary build a new hostel

Johannesburg - Last year the Inanda Seminary Alumnae Association (ISAA) embarked on an ambitious project to raise funds for a new hostel estimated at R7 630 000. The “Walk of Purpose” fundraising campaign is based on the sale of granite bricks to be installed in a new pavement from the chapel that is being rebuilt after the fire towards Phelps Hall.

Each granite brick costs a minimum of R2 000 for individuals. For R6 000 your brick will be engraved with 3 stars, and for R10 000 your brick will be engraved with 5 stars. Inanda Seminary NPC was founded by American missionaries in 1869. Since then, it has provided quality high school education to thousands of black South African women, before, during, and after the apartheid era. The Inanda Seminary holistic education programme that upholds Christian values, the embracing and celebrating of African traditions, as well as independent thinking and freedom of expression, has ensured that the Seminary matric results remain exemplary and enabled students to move into higher education.

The history of this school reflects that our empowered students have played a significant role in the development of our nation and become future leaders. The Seminary is a ‘boarding only’ facility with an enrolment of 330 students from Grade 8 to Grade 12. Fees in 2023 are R81 500, including boarding. The Seminary currently registered as a Non-Profit Company (No. 1997/005605/08) has always retained a moderate-fee paying model in order to offer quality education to those previously denied this. Ideally, the new hostel should accommodate 100 students, each with a bed, a wardrobe, a desk and a chair. The new, modern hostel should also have quality, functional ablutions, a large storage area for trunks and suitcases, a common/TV room area, a kitchenette and a laundry area. Each dorm should have a separate space for a senior student to supervise the younger students. We anticipate that the new hostel will greatly improve the girls’ boarding experience and will attract new students, thus benefitting many who have immense potential to succeed in this historic, extraordinary school.

“If you studied or taught at the Seminary, your brick will be engraved with the name and surname as well as the years in which the buyer was at Inanda as a student or staff member, e.g. Nomsa Nkosi 2014 – 2018. You may also buy a brick to honour alumnae (‘old girls”) or staff members posthumously, e.g. Zanele Sibakhulu 1942 – 1946.“ How to Buy a Brick: Deposit a payment of R2 000, R6 000, R10 000 or a multiple thereof, (R100 000 or multiples thereof for corporates) to:

Account Holder: Inanda Seminary NPC: Bank: Standard Bank Branch: Briardene

Branch Number: 043626 (for electronic payments: 051001 Account Type: Business Current Account Account Number: 052 40 9902

SWIFT CODE: SBZA ZA JJ The deadline for buying bricks for this “Walk of Purpose” Fundraising Campaign is 2 June 2023. Please send your proof of payment to [email protected] In the email, please clearly state the name, surname, and the years at Inanda OR “Friend of Inanda”.