How you can help youngsters at the Teddy Bear Clinic this Mandela Day

Children are also among the most vulnerable during these unprecedented times and The Teddy Bear Clinic is urging people from all walks of life to do their part to assist youngsters on Mandela Day, which will be commemorated next Saturday on the birthday of the late former statesman.

“Since the beginning of Covid-19, we at the Teddy Bear Foundation for Abused children have seen 585 victims of abuse,” said Dr Shaheda Omar, director.

As part of its Mandela Day initiative, the children’s organisation has appealed for donations of R167, which it will use to assist youngsters who have suffered from abuse during the pandemic.

“We appeal to you to contribute to the healing of 67 children who have been victims of abuse during Covid-19 by donating R167 to the Teddy Bear Foundation,” said Omar.

“The 1 is a symbol of the child who represents the 67 children who have stood up in order to be a voice for the 67 hundreds of children who have been violated and suffered trauma.”