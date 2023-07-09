How you can win tickets for Bash with Tash: Ladies Night

Johannesburg - This one’s just for the ladies… “Bash with Tash: Ladies Night”. The spontaneous, unscripted and wildly funny Bash with Tash brings her latest offering for the first time to the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace on July 15 as part of the Jokers In July comedy series. The show promises to be a laugh-a-minute interactive comedy show, where the audience determines what happens next in a hilarious fashion, and that will leave you feeling empowered and motivated.

Her tactful comedy and witty responses to everyday life is what brings many audiences together. Brace yourselves for a riotous celebration this month, as the nation’s comedy royalty unites to prove that even in the coldest of seasons, laughter is the antidote that we all crave. Tickets for all shows are available exclusively at Ticketpro (www.ticketpros.co.za). Competition: 10 Lucky readers get a chance to win double tickets to the Bash with Tash valued at R200 each. To enter, email “Bash with Tash” followed by your name, surname and cellphone number to [email protected]