‘Huge drop’ in Easter traffic and road accidents in Gauteng

Johannesburg - There has been a drastic drop in road accidents on Good Friday and on traffic flows during the national lockdown, according to the Gauteng Traffic Police department. On Friday, police were out in their numbers conducting roadblocks on Gauteng’s busiest highways. “The roads have been slightly busy, however, nowhere near compared to previous Easter weekends,” said spokesperson Obed Sibasa. “We are on the roads conducting highway patrols not only because of the Easter weekend but also to ensure people are adhering to lockdown rules. “Most people have been adhering to the rules, which is great. We do have a few that have been reluctant to adhere to lockdown rules, but we made sure we sent them back home.”

The department, through provincial departments responsible for road safety and metropolitan municipalities, had deployed traffic officers across the country, to ensure compliance with the published regulations and directions.

“In the past 24 hours, we have arrested a few motorists for driving under the influence, for speeding, and for reckless and negligent driving.

“A number of cars were also impounded for non-compliance, with regard to drivers driving without driver's licenses and without professional driving permits. Some motor vehicles didn't have licence disks as well.”

Sibasa said the drop in numbers of drunk drivers this Easter period had been “huge” compared to previous Easter weekends.

“Two drivers were arrested yesterday on the R24 Gauteng and Northwest border. One person was arrested for public drinking while the other for driving under the influence.

“Normally, by this time on and Easter weekend, we would have already arrested around 100 people for drunk driving.”

Police and the South African National Defence Force conducted roadblocks on Gauteng’s busiest highways on Friday.

Drivers without the correct permits were also sent back home, Sibasa said.

“Drivers travelling to Gauteng were sent back to their provinces. Those who had the correct permits and had valid reasons, were allowed into the province. Most were essential workers.

“There has been a slight case of people abusing their permits. We are sending a strong message to ask South Africans to not abuse permits for personal gains.

“We are out in numbers, carrying out multi-disciplinary roadblocks across the province, and random stop and checks, to monitor and ensure Gautengers and road users are safe, and that our province is safe and secure.

Sibasa added that there had not been a single fatal accident since Thursday.

“If we look at fatal accidents in general, I haven't heard of any fatal crash in the past 48 hours, unless it hasn't been reported. There are less accidents, less drunk drivers on the road and that is really great to see.”