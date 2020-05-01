Humanity is responsible for Covid 19 pandemic- experts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"A single species is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic - us," wrote a group of biodiversity experts this week in a guest article published by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). As with the climate and biodiversity crises, recent pandemics are a direct consequence of human activity, "particularly our global financial and economic systems, based on a limited paradigm that prizes economic growth at any cost", they note. There is a small window of opportunity in overcoming the challenges of the current Covid-19 crisis to "avoid sowing the seeds of future ones. Three of the authors, professors Josef Settele, Sandra Díaz and Eduardo Brondizio, are co-chairs of the 2019 IPBES Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, which was released last May and which found that one million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction within decades. The fourth writer, Peter Daszak, is the president of EcoHealth Alliance. "Diseases like Covid-19 are caused by microorganisms that infect our bodies – with more than 70% of all emerging diseases affecting people having originated in wildlife and domesticated animals. Pandemics, however, are caused by activities that bring increasing numbers of people into direct contact and often conflict with the animals that carry these pathogens."

Rampant deforestation, the uncontrolled expansion of agriculture, intensive farming, mining and infrastructure development, as well as the exploitation of wild species "have created a perfect storm" for the spillover of diseases from wildlife to people.



"This often occurs in areas where communities live that are most vulnerable to infectious diseases. Our actions have significantly impacted more than three quarters of the earth’s land surface, destroyed more than 85% of wetlands and dedicated more than a third of all land and almost 75% of available freshwater to crops and livestock production.



"Add to this the unregulated trade in wild animals and the explosive growth of global air travel and it becomes clear how a virus that once circulated harmlessly among a species of bats in Southeast Asia has now infected more almost two million people, brought untold human suffering and halted economies and societies around the world."

This is the human hand in pandemic emergence, they warn, yet it may only be the beginning. "Although animal-to-human diseases already cause an estimated 700 000 deaths each year, the potential for future pandemics is vast.

"As many as 1.7 million unidentified viruses of the type known to infect people are believed to still exist in mammals and water birds. Any one of these could be the next ‘Disease X’ – potentially even more disruptive and lethal than Covid-19.

"Future pandemics are likely to happen more frequently, spread more rapidly, have greater economic impact and kill more people if we are not extremely careful about the possible impacts of the choices we make today. Most immediately we need to ensure that the actions being taken to reduce the impacts of the current pandemic aren’t themselves amplifying the risks of future outbreaks and crises."

To protect nature and avoid lethal pandemics, environmental regulations must be strengthened and enforced and only stimulus packages that offer incentives for "more sustainable activities" must be deployed; a One Health approach should be adopted at all levels of decision-making "recognising the complex interconnections among the health of people, animals, plants and our shared environment" while health systems must be bolstered in emerging disease hotspots.

The Saturday Star