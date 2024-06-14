‘Humble’ Lesufi returns as Gauteng Premier in wake of poll

In what has become a new collective provincial government led by the ANC, DA, and IFP, Panyaza Lesufi returned to the helm as the newly-elected Premier of Gauteng. His re-election to provincial government was unopposed after he was nominated by the entire house following a secondment from non-other-than DA's Mike Moriarty.

With his new term entrenched following a tumultuous sitting on Friday, Lesufi accepted his nomination with “humility” and promised a collective service delivery to the residents of the country’s economic hub. “The people of the province have spoken and we have heard them. We have been asked to work together… We have been asked to combine our ideas for a better Gauteng, to combine our ideas, we will do, together (sic). “Our mandate is simple. Crime and lawlessness, your time is up. Municipalities, play your part and we will play our part. CBD, Alexandra township, Sethokga hostel, Makause informal settlement, we are ready to make you beautiful again… Our task from today is to build a better Gauteng and to make Gauteng attractive,” he said.

True to form, the sitting took longer than expected to begin after the ANC caucus arrived late. Gauteng is among three provinces where the ANC lost its electoral majority following the recent general elections. The party is now reliant on its new partners to govern Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape. Former arts and culture MEC in Gauteng, Marakane Mosupyoe, was elected Speaker unopposed.

She thanked her colleagues for ensuring what looked like a landslide victory for the ANC-led coalition, including the MK Party, which seconded her nomination. "Our responsibilities as MPLs are to serve the people of Gauteng. I request all members to respect the rules of the house, and please let us work together, because it is the people of Gauteng we are serving," she said. Refilwe Ncheke was nominated as the Deputy Speaker.

Additionally, the legislature caucus nominated Naledi Chirwa among 10 other permanent delegates who will form part of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The ten delegates include members of the ANC, DA, EFF and MK Party. Other members who were sworn in at the legislature, were novices such as Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, from Rise Mzansi, and Ayanda Allie, from Build One South Africa (BOSA). Both these parties secured two seats in the National Assembly. During a media briefing, administered by the ANC, the party's provincial secretary, Thembinkosi Nciza, emphasised only a provincial government of unity could usher Gauteng into a progressive economy, with service delivery and job creation.