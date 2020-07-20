'Hunger is not a problem, hunger is an obscenity'- judge on school nutrition programme

Harrowing affidavits by impoverished schoolchildren going hungry during the Covid-19 lockdown made it clear that “hunger is not a problem, hunger is an obscenity”.

This was contained in yesterday’s judgment by Acting Deputy Judge President of the North Gauteng High Court, Judge Sulet Potterill, who ruled that the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) had to resume immediately.

The court handed down both a declaratory and supervisory order, ordering the Department of Basic Education to roll out the programme, which feeds over 9million learners, to all eligible children without delay, regardless of whether they have returned to school.

The judgment, in a supervisory interdict, orders Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and the Education MECs of eight provinces to file detailed plans and programmes for the resumption of the programme to all eligible learners within 10 days. They will be required to file updates with the court every 15 days to prove the plans to provide meals to learners are being implemented.

The programme was suspended when schools shut in March, with the DBE failing to honour its promises to reinstate the programme. One affidavit, fielded by the applicants, Equal Education and several Limpopo school governing bodies, detailed how at the Mashao High School, seven children have no access to food outside the NSNP. In another, a Grade 12 learner and his sister related how they live off R500 a month “rendering them to pap twice a day with no meat, vegetables, sugar or milk to go with it”.