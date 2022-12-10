“I think people will be glued to their screens” – Shannon Esra on the new season of ‘Lioness’

Johannesburg - Shannon Esra says fans are in for a wild ride with the new season of the hit show “Lioness”. The much-loved drama series is back, with the actress playing the leading role of Samantha Hugo. The compelling drama tells the story of a woman who loses her children, her lover, and her freedom when she is framed for fraud committed by her husband before his death, only to discover, eight years later, while trying to reunite with her son and daughters, that he is still alive.

“We pick up exactly where we left off, and it's like a runaway train from there,” Esra told the Saturday Star. “Without giving anything away – it's a wild ride, at times it will be terrifying, but ultimately I think people will be glued to their screens. So many twists and turns! Hold on to your hats, everyone (phew!). “This new season is electrifying. I am beyond excited for fans of the show to watch it. I'm also incredibly nervous, to be honest. Hahaha ... so many feelings actually.”

Shannon Esra plays the leading role of Samantha Hugo in ‘Lioness’. Supplied image. Esra reveals that the new season of the show took a mere 58 days to shoot, and fans are in for a real thrill. The show has a star-studded cast that includes Esra, Jacques Bessenger, Frank Rautenbach, Nokuthula Mavuso, Gerald Steyn, Joshua Eady, Fiona Ramsey, Natasha Sutherland, and Jack Devnarain. “We shot for a mere 58 days. It was insane, thrilling, terrifying, very challenging, and ultimately incredibly rewarding. I hope I will be delighted by the way it's turned out ... I need to see each episode first to really answer that truthfully.

“But I have a good feeling about it. I'm just full of nerves at this point because I would hate for audiences to be disappointed.” Season One of the show proved to be a huge hit, with Esra’s portrayal of Samantha Hugo earning her a South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nomination for best actress in a TV drama. The actress says she wasn’t surprised by the success of the show after Season One aired last year.

“To be honest, I wasn't surprised because when I initially read Season One's scripts, I was utterly enthralled and blown away by the story and the nuanced and beautifully balanced characters. “I was so thrilled and grateful it was received as well as it was because you just never know what it's going to look like in the end – with the dynamic cast and crew we were so lucky to have – it was kind of a done deal that it would be a success. So much hard work went into Season One.” Asked whether her role as Samantha Hugo was one of her favourites as an actress, Esra says: “You know, I don't really enjoy picking favourites. I feel like this question, for me personally, would be the equivalent of asking a parent if they have a favourite child.

“Sounds extreme, I know. But all the characters I play are all so much a part of me – each role is a delicate collaboration of creation, layered with so much heart and hope that lives and breathes inside of me.” While complex and challenging, Esra says she has thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of Samantha. “In Season Two, one of my personal challenges was actually the pressure of the first season. The hope and expectation to go beyond what we did in Season One; to deliver more authentic performances, stronger narratives, and more groundbreaking moments, to uphold the quality of Season One and reach higher was very stressful for me. In general, with Sam herself ... I just grip every scene with both hands, bite down and suck the bone marrow out of every moment.”