If left alone in the wild, pangolins offer no threat to humans

They are shy, solitary and enigmatic and don’t pose any immediate threat to human health – if left in the wild. But when they are poached from their natural habitat, butchered and sold illegally, a potential health hazard is brought closer to home. Pangolins, the most heavily trafficked mammals on the planet, harbour a wide variety of coronaviruses, some of which share genetic similarities to the virus that caused Covid19, says a new chapter on pangolins contained in the upcoming UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Wildlife Crime Report. The chapter was released ahead of the full report in June to “draw attention to these risks”. “The outbreak of Covid-19 has been linked to a coronavirus originating in wild bats that jumped to humans via an intermediary, with pangolins – scaly anteaters living in Asia and Africa – among the likely suspects,” wrote executive director Ghada Waly. “The continuing debate in the scientific community suggests that wet markets trading in wild meat served as a possible ground zero for the virus.” The UN Environment Programme’s 2016 Frontiers report detailed how 70% of all emerging infectious diseases were zoonotic, originating from the transfer from animals to humans. “The World Health Organization, in response to Covid-19, has highlighted the importance of enforcing bans on the sale of wildlife for food, as well as food safety and hygiene regulations. “However, governments face serious challenges in enforcing such controls as organised criminal groups trafficking wildlife products have infiltrated legitimate markets in East Asia, South-east Asia and other parts of the world.”

To stop the transmission of zoonotic diseases, the international community needs to stop the illegal wildlife trade. Trafficked wild species – including pangolins, birds, turtles, tigers, bears – and the resulting products offered for human consumption “by definition, escape any hygiene or sanitary control.

“Animals from around the world are crammed into cages in wet markets, pet markets and other facilities, in close proximity with one another and with humans, exponentially increasing the risk of transmission of viruses and other pathogens.”

The conservation of an endangered animal, like the pangolin, potentially tied to the spread of Covid-19 is, “not an obvious priority when the international community is rightfully focused on overcoming the many grave and urgent problems posed by the pandemic”.

But stopping the illegal trade in pangolins, which has the highest level of protection available under international law, and other wildlife species is a “critical step not just to protect biodiversity and the rule of law in line with the Sustainable Development Goals but to help prevent future public health emergencies”.

Tangled web involved in trafficking of the animals

Pangolin products have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years to treat a wide range of ailments: the scales are believed to promote blood circulation and increase lactation in pregnant women, while the meat is used as a tonic. They are also used as medicine in Africa.

In less than a decade, demand for pangolins - mostly for their scales - in Asia has been supplied by Africa, likely because Asia’s four species of the anteater have been decimated.

Between 2014 and 2018, the equivalent of 370 000 pangolins were seized globally, suggesting that millions had been trafficked and killed, says the UNODC report.

Based on seizures, most pangolin scales were destined for traditional medicine use in China, but in 2019, all the major seizures were destined for Vietnam.

UNODC research shows that the source of seized pangolins is primarily West and Central Africa, where three out of the four African pangolin species are found.

Traders reported that pangolin traffickers often use the same routes to export and import pangolin scales as they used for ivory with ivory traffickers appeared to be involved in the pangolin scale trade.

“The market for ivory appears to be in decline, while according to interviews with hunters in Cameroon and Uganda, pangolin prices have been going up since 2017. Some ivory traders may be entering the pangolin scale trade in response to lower risk.”

Nigeria, Uganda, and the DRC act as transit countries and logistical hubs for pangolin and wildlife trafficking more generally.

Hunters interviewed in Uganda and Cameroon in 2018 reported that pangolins were becoming harder to find. They told fieldworkers that the initial hunting of pangolins was done by local community members. Wealthier local traders and intermediaries consolidate their catch into bulk batches, transporting them to urban centres where they were trafficked onwards by Asian expats, but also by Nigerians.

The international traffickers “tend to be individuals with enough wealth and political connections to ensure protection from the authorities”.

Entering the illicit trade chain is easy. “Without the need for the heavy guns and specialised equipment required for big game hunting anyone can participate.

“Most hunters and traders interviewed knew very little about the animal itself and had radically different and often misguided ideas of what consumers used the animals for, including making bullet proof vests out of their scales.”

The development of logging operations in previously wild areas, bringing with it an influx of people and infrastructure like roads, facilitates hunters’ access to wild pangolin populations “making areas near logging operations particularly vulnerable to pangolin poaching”.

Illicit trade is continuing

Locally, the trade in SA has not diminished, says Professor Ray Jansen, of the African Pangolin Working Group. “We’re still intercepting pangolins coming over the border, mostly from Zimbabwe, one or two or so from Mozambique and Botswana, slightly less than last year.

“But we’ve still got pangolins in the hospital and we’re still doing sting operations so we’re a little bit down from last year because the movement of people is restricted ... “If we look at Africa as a whole, it’s about a fifth to a sixth of what it was this time last year and about a quarter of it was in 2018.

This is primarily as a result of harbours and large shipment ports out of key countries such as Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Guinea where ports are closed and shipping containers can’t move out of those ports to the rest of the world, particularly to Asia.” Jansen said he had received confidential reports this week of stockpiles being made in Vietnam and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Pangolin scales are moving but are not being shipped, they are being stockpiled and we’re going to see a huge spike in the movement of scales when ports reopen. “There’s going to be such a huge movement of goods across the world to fill empty ships. There will be full ships carrying huge cargoes and in those cargoes there’s going to be wildlife contraband hidden in huge stockpiles of normal commodities.

“They’re going to take advantage of these major shipping routes once the lockdowns are lifted and ... we’ll miss a lot of that in the desperation to uplift economies and fill shelves.” Jansen says the halt on wet markets has improved the conservation of pangolins.

“But wet markets are not the huge source of pangolins globally – they are mostly for Vietnam where they’re a delicacy for food but in the rest of Asia, they’re seeking dry products, such as ivory, rhino horn and dry pangolin scales and the closure of wet markets has had little or no impact on that.”

Traffickers use Facebook

The Facebook event page originating in Boksburg declared how pangolins’ “skin can make you rich, help you with your business, luck and love spell”. This page, and numerous others of pangolin trafficking, was uncovered by the US-based Tech Transparency Project, which revealed its findings this week, detailing how a number of Facebook pages offered to sell pangolins or their scales.

A public page titled “Rhino Horns And Pangolin scales For sale In China”, which was created in March, encouraged users to “embrace our businesses like never before” as the coronavirus recedes. The page was listed as a “petting zoo”.

“Facebook is allowing wildlife traffickers to openly sell pangolins on its platform, despite the animal’s threatened status and possible connection to the coronavirus outbreak,” said the organisation. “The persistence of the pangolin trade on Facebook – at a time of increased international attention on the animal as a potential source of the coronavirus – highlights the company’s problems cracking down on wildlife trafficking and many other forms of troubling and illegal content flowing through its platform.”

In March 2018, Facebook joined the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online, which aims to reduce such activity across tech platforms by 80 percent by this year. “Since then, however, reports have documented Facebook’s failures in this area.

The Saturday Star