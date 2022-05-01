IN PICTURES: Residents of Ekurhuleni community look to trash in a desperate attempt to make ends meet

South Africa - Johannesburg- 28 April 2022 - This is one of the many informal settlements located in Vosloorus where residents live by recycling anything from cans, bottles, plastic, cardboard and metal containers. Most of the people who recycle earn about R250 a week. Many of them live in poor conditions and they sometimes have to look for food from the recycling dump site. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Johannesburg- 28 April 2022 - This is one of the many informal settlement located in Vosloorus East Rand, residents of this settlement live by recycling anything from cans, bottles, plastic, cardboard and metal containers. Most of the people who recycle earn about R250 a week which is never enough because they have families to feed.The residents leave in poor condition they sometimes have to look for food from the recycling dump site just to not starve Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Johannesburg- 28 April 2022 - This is one of the many informal settlement located in Vosloorus East Rand, residents of this settlement live by recycling anything from cans, bottles, plastic, cardboard and metal containers. Most of the people who recycle earn about R250 a week which is never enough because they have families to feed.The residents leave in poor condition they sometimes have to look for food from the recycling dump site just to not starve Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Johannesburg- 28 April 2022 - This is one of the many informal settlement located in Vosloorus East Rand, residents of this settlement live by recycling anything from cans, bottles, plastic, cardboard and Metal containers. Most of the people who recycle earn about R250 a week which is never enough because they have families to feed.The residents leave in poor condition they sometimes have to look for food from the recycling dump site just to not starve Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Johannesburg- 28 April 2022 - This is one of the many informal settlement located in Vosloorus East Rand, residents of this settlement live by recycling anything from cans, bottles, plastic, cardboard and Metal containers. Most of the people who recycle earn about R250 a week which is never enough because they have families to feed.The residents leave in poor condition they sometimes have to look for food from the recycling dump site just to not starve Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Johannesburg- 28 April 2022 - This is one of the many informal settlement located in Vosloorus East Rand, residents of this settlement live by recycling anything from cans, bottles, plastic, cardboard and Metal containers. Most of the people who recycle earn about R250 a week which is never enough because they have families to feed.The residents leave in poor condition they sometimes have to look for food from the recycling dump site just to not starve Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)