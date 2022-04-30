IN PICTURES: The Eastern Cape in the midst of autumn as majestic hues sets the seasonal scene

Johannesburg - Acclaimed English novelist and poet Emily Bronte once wrote that: “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” This was evident during a drive through the heart of the Eastern Cape this week, where there was no mistaking which season we are in.

Scores of trees stretched into the sunlit sky, with its yellow, orange and green leaves setting a majestic scene. Even more scattered the ground as its hues blended to create a visual bliss, alongside the serenic flow of the river. The province is one of the biggest in the country but it is also home to the smallest share of the South African population.

This allows for kilometres of unspoiled natural beauty as trees, rivers and farmland stretch into the distance. But the Eastern Cape, its land and its people were under threat earlier this month when devastating floods wreaked havoc. The natural disaster left many displaced and caused millions of rands of damage.

But this week, the warm autumn sunshine was once again in full display, as the province looks to get back on its feet following the recent widespread rainfall. It is a subtle reminder that sunshine will always return once the storms have passed. This of course, is before the arrival of winter when temperatures are expected to take a dive across the nation.