Inaugural embassies business fair to unlock new trade opportunities in Johannesburg

The bustling economic heart of Johannesburg is poised to welcome more than 120 influential business leaders and representatives from over 30 embassies at the inaugural Embassies Business Fair and Conference, taking place at the picturesque Modderfontein Golf Club on 20 and 21 November 2024. This highly anticipated event, sponsored by South African Airways (SAA), aims to foster essential trade opportunities and innovative partnerships among local and international businesses.

Under the guiding theme, “Direct Business Exchange amongst Embassies: Meet Suppliers, Producers, and Distributors,” the Fair is expected to attract over 3,000 visitors, representing a diverse array of countries including the U.S., Zimbabwe, China, Central African Republic, Tunisia, Korea, Mexico, The Kingdom of Eswatini, Côte-d’Ivoire, Namibia, and many others. With such a broad spectrum of participation, the event is set to become a melting pot of ideas, commerce, and cultural exchange. “We aim to create a dynamic environment conducive to networking and collaboration,” explained Sihle Dube, the managing director of Highway 24, one of the key organisers of the Fair. “The event will include a series of insightful workshops and discussions that focus on overcoming trade barriers, sharing best practices, and highlighting opportunities for collaboration between embassies and local businesses.”

A highlight of the conference will be a poignant focus on the economic impact of women in business. Dube emphasized that there would be a case study showcasing the success story of a woman-owned business, spotlighting the positive impact of collaboration within the Commonwealth’s global circle of businesswomen. This discussion promises to inspire and empower attendees, particularly those representing SMMEs and entrepreneurial initiatives. Beyond a mere showcase, the conference aims to serve as a vital hub for suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes to connect with distributors.

“Our goal is to maximise opportunities for bulk product trade and partnerships, as well as to unpack the complexities of the regulatory frameworks that govern international business,” said Dube. In addition to highlighting trading opportunities, the event aligns with the G20 vision of driving inclusive growth and sustainable development by facilitating collaboration among member countries, international organisations, and the private sector. This partnership approach aims to further enhance economic progress across borders. Exhibitors will present a wide array of products and services, including those from the education sector, SMMEs, automotive, airlines, beauty and cosmetics, and tourism. The fair will also feature experts in technology, food and beverage, logistics, and transportation, as well as export traders, AI specialists, and representatives from various government departments and agencies.