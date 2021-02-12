Independent Media launches Insider, a fresh new supplement in weekend titles

Own Correspondent Independent Media will this weekend launch a brand-new product – Insider - with all its Saturday and Sunday newspapers countrywide. Insider is aimed at consolidating all existing supplements under a single umbrella brand as a “Second Book” of specialised content for Independent Newspapers’ Saturday Star, Weekend Argus, Pretoria News Weekend, Sunday Independent, Independent on Saturday and Sunday Tribune. The new book will augment the already excellent articles these papers carry, whether nationally or regionally. It will feature a host of respected columnists, editors and contributors along with other leading opinion formers and experts as thought leaders on a broad selection of topical matters.

Commenting on the launch of Insider, the editor, Buhle Mbonambi said: “We are really excited about this opportunity to produce a lean-back, thoughtful weekend newspaper supplement with its focus on personal finance, lifestyle, politics, fashion, trends, entertainment and property”.

Dr Iqbal Survé, Executive Chairman of Independent Media, remarked that: “Innovation is key to the industry’s sustainability. We all know the media landscape, especially print, has been irrevocably changed since the advent of digital platforms, which was made even more challenging with the economic repercussions of Covid-19.

“We are very excited by the prospect of consolidating thought leadership, lean-back journalism, insight and opinions, into a single product. I am delighted with what the team has achieved and congratulate them for their exceptional efforts under some of the most trying of times.”

Independent Media has the largest print media distribution in South Africa, and one of the biggest digital audiences, appealing to a very broad sector of society. It has championed transformation in the country’s media industry and regularly wins global awards for its campaigns. It safeguards its illustrious heritage as one of the oldest publishing groups in South Africa, as well as its editorial integrity and independence.

Independent Media invites readers and advertisers to sit back and enjoy classic print with its lean-back, immersive experience – from this weekend.