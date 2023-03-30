Industry insiders bemoan irrational trade laws which threaten chicken supplies

Johannesburg - As avian flu rages across the globe, irrational trade laws threaten to further tighten the supply squeeze on chicken and add fuel to sky-rocketing food prices. This is the view of the Managing Director of a major import-export company, Hume International, Frederick Hume, who said in contravention of international trade standards, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) refuses to reopen trade with international chicken suppliers unless an official has personally inspected and reapproved their facility.

Since the beginning of 2022, severe outbreaks of bird flu have spread to nearly every continent, resulting in the culling of hundreds of millions of chickens. To manage chicken and egg supplies, most countries abide by the trade regulations outlined by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), formerly known as the OIE. These recommend resuming trade in poultry products with countries three months after they have been declared free of bird flu. Hume said some countries resumed trade in poultry products with countries, one month after they were declared free of bird flu.

“This rule has effectively permanently locked South Africa out of trade with major international chicken suppliers because the department has then informed importers that it does not have the funds needed to send inspectors overseas. In response, importers and food producers offered to pay for trade missions ourselves, but we’ve been refused on the grounds that it would be a conflict of interest,” he said. Hume added that in order to strengthen supply chains, government urgently needs to consider public-private partnerships in order to fund and facilitate inspections or abide by international trade law norms. “Private businesses, and even various consulates would be more than willing to help fund these trade missions to overcome the challenge,” he said.

Chicken remains the country’s most affordable animal protein aside from milk and is an essential part of South African food baskets, especially for low and middle-income households. Emphasising its importance to local diets, recent statistics from the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) revealed that the average per capita consumption of chicken stood 38 kilograms – more than the consumption of beef, pork, mutton, and goat combined. Meanwhile, global shortages resulting from the epidemic have already impacted prices in countries such as Japan, where egg prices had risen 70% year-on-year in February, and in the United Kingdom, where food inflation reached a 45-year high of 18.2% last month.

File image. In South Africa, latest CPI figures show that the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages has already risen 13.6% year-on-year on the back of soaring energy and animal feed costs. Hume warned that the situation will only worsen if government does not increase the pool of potential poultry suppliers – particularly if the bird flu outbreak reaches Brazil, which is the country’s biggest supplier. “The local poultry industry simply does not produce enough chicken and eggs for household needs, and imports represent a vital complement to South African supply. But, as demand outstrips supply, chicken prices could sail through the roof – particularly impacting vulnerable households who are dependent on chicken for protein,”he concluded.