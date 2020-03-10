Ink runs in my veins, insists SA tattoo survey respondents

Jailbirds, bikers and sailors were once the kind of people who had tattoos, but now "getting inked" is mainstream. More and more people are doing it, but the problem is that here in South Africa not much is known about the psychology of tattoos. That is until now. At the University of the Free State (UFS) research has been done to understand why third- year psychology students got tattoos. The research, which appeared in the journal Current Psychology, focused on 175 students. Just under 80% didn’t have a tattoo, but half of them were considering it. The aim of the research was to look at perceptions and practices related to tattoos.

The researchers found that 25% of respondents said they got a tattoo for symbolic, personal reasons.Twelve percent said that a tattoo was an extension of their personality or an expression of themselves.

One participant explained to researchers: "My body is a book, my tattoos is (sic) my story.”

Another subject said: “Tattoos is (sic) an extension of your personality, everyone is given a blank canvas to paint on, if they wish.”

Others explained why they wouldn’t get a tattoo. Some said they were unattractive and one explained: “Would you put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari?”

UFS psychology masters student Francois Naude is delving deeper into the reasons why students get tattoos.

When tattoos first emerged in the 1800s, they were considered a sign of being a criminal or deviant. Today they are increasingly commonplace. | Reuters, AP, EP

“They are getting tattoos to connect to a bigger group, but most of all it is to connect to their family,” explains Naude.

“What is interesting is that theory says that people between 18 and 29 are going through a stage of becoming independent. So, you’re moving away from everybody but they are getting tattoos to connect them to their families.

"So, it seems that while they are becoming independent, they still want that connection.”

For one of his subjects that sign of connection was a single rose. This was for a grandmother who survived cancer and liked to work in her garden.

“It is not a portrait of a person, but something that reminds you of them,” says Naude.

The second reason for getting a tattoo, Naude discovered, was remembering a special event.

One subject got a tattoo to honour the month he spend in Italy with his grandfather.

“He got his grandfather to write something in Italian and he had this tattooed.”

Another subject ended up clashing with her father after he discovered she had got a tattoo but he changed his mind after he found out what it meant.

“She is Spanish and she got a Spanish phrase tattooed which says ‘everything for my family'. Her father freaked out and then he read it. He loved it and went and got the same tattoo a week later.”

Tattoo artists agree with Naude’s findings. Most find that clients want death dates, names and Biblical scriptures inked on them.

“There’s definitely a memorial element to it. We have a mix of clients who want to mark a particular event, a date or remember a person.

"But just as often, if not more, it is somebody who just wants a really pretty design,” says George Macloughlan, of The Black Lodge tattoo studio in Randburg. He said a lot of his clients follow famous artists on social media, and will choose the designs they post.

“Yeah, I think these days body art as a concept has become acceptable.

"We’re even seeing older clients doing exactly the same thing.

"A lot of it has to do with that stigma of when only sailor and bikers got tattoos having now long gone,” says Macloughlan.

