Innovation unleashed: Robot battles, spot the robotic dog, and more at rAge 2024

rAge 2024 is set to captivate visitors with an exciting mix of activities – from robot battles to professional gaming discussions, even a robotic dog. The expo takes place from November 29 to December 1 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec. For the first time, visitors to rAge can experience the adrenaline-pumping action of a live robot combat tournament, hosted by the South African Robotics League (SARL).

Danica Peacock, co-founder of SARL, shares Top contenders will face off in battles on November 30 to crown the champion of non-destructive combat robots. Matches run from 10:00 to 16:00, and visitors can also catch hourly demos showcasing the robots in action on Friday and Sunday. Adding to the robotics spectacle, visitors will have the rare chance to meet SPOT, a cutting-edge, sophisticated, agile mobile robot brought to rAge from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) thanks to Nibble Esports.

“If you’ve ever wanted to meet a robot, now is your chance. Seeing the robot in person is truly exciting, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to rAge,” said Ruth Bleeker, Managing Director at Nibble Esports. rAge 2024 isn’t just about gaming—it’s about fostering growth and entrepreneurship within Africa’s thriving gaming and esports sectors. On Friday, November 29, industry leaders from across the African continent will host a full day of discussions and panels, focusing on the challenges and opportunities within the African gaming ecosystem. All are welcome, with sessions starting at 10h00 and including topics such as Gaming and Esports – A New Opportunity for Africa?; Careers in Gaming and Esports; Queen Arrow, An African Success Story; South African Esports Ecosystem Overview and a Panel Discussion on Female Gaming in Africa.