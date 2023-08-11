Innovative financial assistance scheme to fund commuting costs for impoverished students

Johannesburg - When determining the cost of tertiary education, parents and guardians often focus on tuition fees, accommodation costs and textbooks. However, they get blind-sided by miscellaneous expenditures like commuting expenses incurred by students to travel between their homesteads and their places of accommodation at university campuses. These variable costs are particularly hard-hitting for students who have to travel long distances to their institutions of higher learning, which are mainly concentrated in Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. These travel costs, which are not covered by any student financial aid, are more acutely felt by students residing in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where there is little to no institution of higher learning.

Mindful of the need to plug this expense gap for travel costs which is incurred for commuting to university and back home during recess or for unforeseen events, such as attending funerals or family emergencies, Olimoflo, a not-for-profit organisation, has launched a bursary scheme that covers these sundry transport costs for indigent students. Olimoflo is a subsidiary of The Allure Group SA, a Johannesburg-based experiential communication agency headed by Limpopo-born founder Bonnke Shipalana and Caroline Dube. This financial assistance scheme, which is aptly known as Standing in the Gap, will launched on August 1, and it will cover commuting expenses of students facing financial hardship from their homestead to university campuses.

The financial assistance will be provided based on the merits of each case, and each application for financial assistance will be assessed on a needs basis. Standing the Gap is only open to students who are based in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, who are studying at accredited institutions of higher learning across South Africa. This is borne by the fact that there are little to no institutions of higher education in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Shipalana said at the heart of this initiative is the conviction that no deserving student should be hindered from pursuing higher education due to financial constraints. Eligible students will receive assistance to cover the costs of various transportation modes, including bus fares, train or airplane tickets.

‘’The cost of higher education is prohibitive for many parents and guardians who are either impoverished, unemployed or are part of the missing middle who lack enough disposable income to cover expenses such as commuting, which are not catered for by available financial aid schemes. Standing in the Gap strives to fill this gap of much-needed financial support for students who reside far away from their education institutions and therefore incur substantial costs when they have to commute between their homesteads and university campuses. We believe that by providing this support, we can alleviate the financial burden from hard-pressed parents and guardians and relieve students of the anguish of the costs of commuting to enable them to focus on their studies,” she said. Olimoflo said the campaign is part of its ongoing dedication to empowering communities and promoting educational equity. The organisation firmly believes that education lays the foundation for personal and societal growth.