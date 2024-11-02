Independent Online
Saturday Star
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Inside the riveting ensembles at Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week

South Africa Johannesburg Soweto Fashion Week Day 1 31 October 2024. Various fashion designers are brought together to display their art during Soweto Fashion Week. We look at Day 1 of the event that is hosted at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Published Nov 2, 2024

This season's Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week has lit up the fashion scene, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and also giving a platform to emerging designers.

The event, running from October 30-November 2 in Soweto Theatre, brought together an array of local designers, each bringing a unique cultural significance to their collections.

The young designers that stole the show on Thursday evening included Sheshu Xabange, Kaypable Creations, Dominion Creations, Rep Lepara, and Sew Africa x 10 Designer Presentation.

From the intricate patterns symbolising indigenous roots to contemporary street-wear that captures the essence of urban life, the first day served as a platform for emerging designers to take the spotlight.

Several collections also featured materials sourced from local artisans, empowering communities and ensuring the stories behind each piece are woven into the fabric of the country.

The week’s schedule boasted a mixture of runway shows and panel discussions aiming to educate aspiring designers about the industry's intricacies.

Designers shared valuable insights about the world of fashion, emphasising the need for resilience and innovation to thrive in the business.

This year's Fashion Week also focused on digital engagement, adopting hybrid elements that allowed audiences worldwide to participate.

In a panel discussion, founder of Soweto Fashion Week Stephen Manzini also shared that Solangel, a designer from Russia that dresses Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Nikki Glaser, would also grace the show and showcase.

Manzini explained that this is a testament to the fulfilment of the vision of the fashion week.

As the fashion landscape evolves, he said these discussions underscore the vital role that collaboration and adaptability will play in shaping the future of South African fashion.

After a successful Autumn/Winter Fashion Week in May, the synergy continues. Soweto Fashion Week further announced its partnership with the renowned hair care brand Sta-Sof-Fro as it continues.

The showcase also saw a stellar showcase from established designers such as Enhle Babes Couture; Style by Ali; Tshegofatso by Design; Tumi Captivating Fashion; SOLANGEL (Moscow, Russia)—International Celebrity Designer; Vohni Couture; George Tebor x 10 Designer Presentation; Alfalfa by Design; Macgale; Sun Goddess; Sibu FDB; Dope Store; and University of Johannesburg x 10 Designer Presentation.

The diversity of styles showcased at this year's fashion week has been a stunning reflection of the talent that South Africa has.

Saturday Star

[email protected]

