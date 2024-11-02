Inside the riveting ensembles at Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week

This season's Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week has lit up the fashion scene, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and also giving a platform to emerging designers. The event, running from October 30-November 2 in Soweto Theatre, brought together an array of local designers, each bringing a unique cultural significance to their collections.

The young designers that stole the show on Thursday evening included Sheshu Xabange, Kaypable Creations, Dominion Creations, Rep Lepara, and Sew Africa x 10 Designer Presentation. From the intricate patterns symbolising indigenous roots to contemporary street-wear that captures the essence of urban life, the first day served as a platform for emerging designers to take the spotlight. Several collections also featured materials sourced from local artisans, empowering communities and ensuring the stories behind each piece are woven into the fabric of the country.

The week's schedule boasted a mixture of runway shows and panel discussions aiming to educate aspiring designers about the industry's intricacies. Designers shared valuable insights about the world of fashion, emphasising the need for resilience and innovation to thrive in the business. This year's Fashion Week also focused on digital engagement, adopting hybrid elements that allowed audiences worldwide to participate.

In a panel discussion, founder of Soweto Fashion Week Stephen Manzini also shared that Solangel, a designer from Russia that dresses Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Nikki Glaser, would also grace the show and showcase. Manzini explained that this is a testament to the fulfilment of the vision of the fashion week. As the fashion landscape evolves, he said these discussions underscore the vital role that collaboration and adaptability will play in shaping the future of South African fashion.