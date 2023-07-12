Intelligence agencies must stop the burning of trucks – Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana

Johannesburg – The newly-formed Rise Mzansi political party has lambasted the torching of trucks by armed men in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Rise Mzansi chief organiser Makashule Gana said South Africans once again woke up to news that another 5 trucks were set alight by armed thugs in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal (2) and Sekhukhune, Limpopo (3).

The attacks followed a weekend of chaos where 11 trucks were burnt in the same manner in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. To date no arrests have been made. “These seemingly co-ordinated and sustained attacks on the country’s economy require a systems leadership approach that brings together different government departments and agencies working towards a single proactive and co-ordinated plan.

“Rise Mzansi is therefore calling for the activation of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to deal with this assault on lives and livelihoods. “Natjoints is responsible for, inter alia, the development and implementation of operational safety plans, and prioritising peace and stability of the country,” Gana said. He said the burning of at least 16 trucks by highly armed gangs was not a normal phenomenon, saying it therefore requires the attention of a structure empowered to coordinate safety and security efforts and co-opt other stakeholders like the Department of Labour and Employment, the Department of Transport, and the National Treasury.