International Firefighters Day: Celebrating national heroes

Johannesburg – On May 4 every year, countries across the globe commemorate International Firefighters Day as they celebrate and pay tribute to those whose line of work thrust them into the front line of emergencies. In South Africa, Working on Fire (WoF) was launched in September 2003 as part of the government's initiative to create jobs and to alleviate poverty. And currently, WoF employs more than 5000 young men and women who have been fully trained as veld and forest fire fighters and are stationed in more than 200 teams throughout South Africa.

“WoF addresses the prevention and control of Wildland fires to enhance the sustainability and protection of life, poverty and the environment through the implementation of Integrated Fire Management (IFM) practices,” the organisation said. Western Cape WoF firefighter Rayno Stevens shares his experience: Western Cape WoF firefighter Rayno Stevens. Supplied image. “I have fought many fires in the Western Cape in my 15 years of being a firefighter,” said Rayno Stevens shortly after finishing his Yellow Card Training, an annual refresher training assessment held to ensure that firefighters are physically and mentally fit to protect their respective provinces ahead of fire seasons.

Stevens hails from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment’s Working On Fire Vrolijkheid base in Robertson. He was recruited by the Programme in 2008, and now serves as a crew leader. In this role, Stevens oversees integrated fire management activities executed by his team. These include firebreaks, manual fuel reductions, awareness as well as fire suppression.

A week before his Yellow Card Training, Stevens led his team, one of six, in assisting Cape Nature to combat a fire that broke out in the mountains of Algeria in the Cederberg area. Western Cape WoF firefighter Rayno Stevens. Supplied image. Over the years, Stevens has fought dozens of fires in the Cape and was on the front lines with the Working On Fire teams at the largest wildfire ever reported in South Africa in Knysna in June 2017. “100 000ha were burned to the ground over a fourteen-day period in those fires,” said Stevens.

He also recalls the multiple fires that raged through the Cape Peninsula in 2015. “I remember when one of the choppers went down at Cape Point and claimed the life of the WoF pilot. I was leading my team to the point at which the chopper was dropping water . As a leader I had to be strong for my team.”

In his early days as a firefighter, Stevens was a first aider, and was once deployed to a fire in the Tulbagh area. “I had to treat my colleagues who had minor burns which were sustained on their thighs while they escaped large flames that had surrounded them due to sudden change in wind direction.” Stevens added that he is concerned about the number of fires in recent months which are out of the typical fire season.

“We recently fought the Laurensford fire in Somerset and then another one in the Cederberg. Typically, fire season in the Western Cape starts in December. But fires are becoming common across the country. This is evidence of the impact of climate change.” “Growing up I never thought I would be a firefighter. I fancied being a traffic officer because I loved law enforcement. Now I am a firefighter and I love what I do. I love saving lives and protecting the environment,” he said. So how did the journey to being a firefighter begin for Stevens?

“Back in 2008 when I was a farmworker, a friend told me there was a firefighter recruitment taking place in our hometown, Robertson. I decided to try my luck and I made it through the initial fitness test, interview and medical examination,” he said. He then underwent training and successfully graduated as a wild land firefighter. Shortly afterwards, he was sent to another training to be a first aider for his team and because of the leadership skills he demonstrated, Stevens was sent to a crew leader Type ll course in 2015. “The following year, I was trained as a Type L crew leader, the highest rank in the team as the base.” Stevens said that he has battled many fires during his time.

“Over the years, I have fought countless fires, big and small and I would like to believe I have saved a lot of lives,” he said. “What gives me great pride is the difference I have made, and continue to make, in my community.” Stevens explained that drugs and gangsterism is rife in his community and he has encouraged many youngsters to join the Working On Fire Programme, and has even mentored them.

“Many of them have risen through the ranks in the WoF Programme, while others are now permanently employed elsewhere, and some have even started their own businesses.” he said. “All of this has been possible due to the skills and training we receive at Working on Fire. It always makes me happy to see people I have helped succeed.” A father of three, Stevens is now acting Base Manager and ready for his new challenge.