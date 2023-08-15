International Youth Day: Experts provide their best advice for preparing our children for the future

Johannesburg - As International Youth Day was commemorated last week, industry experts say that it is vital for youngsters to be empowered to be ready for the future. This is particularly the case in South Africa, a nation with myriad challenges, many of which affect the country’s youth.

Industry experts offered the following advice on how to prepare our children for the future. Future-proofing youth with software development skills Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager, Africa at technology firm Zoho said that the most in-demand expertise and one of the most challenging sets of skills to get in the South African market remain in the software development field.

“With low-code platforms, citizen developers can create complex and powerful business applications without requiring costly and lengthy training. In the year ahead, universities must ensure that educators are equipped with the skills to train youth for the demands of the technological world,” he said. He added that South Africa needs “future-proof children” who are equipped to apply for jobs that require digital and development skills. “And we can help do this by ensuring that educators also have the skills to encourage children to become more digitally literate,” he said.

Nurture the creative potential of the youth In order to sustain growth in any industry, employers and established professionals need to nurture the creative potential of the youth, Anton Gillis, CEO at Kruger Gate Hotel, said. He explained that one of the key aspects to growing tomorrow’s talent was fostering an engaging approach to working with young people.

“It’s amazing what we can stand to learn while engaging with the youth; no one will teach you about social media or online platform developments quicker than them.” He said that in an effort to prepare the youth for their future, we should work with them: “Within this collaborative strategy, we can benefit from fresh perspectives, and they can gain expert advice.” Teach sustainable farming

As world hunger looms, the impact of agriculture on addressing food shortages cannot be underestimated, Rick Hein, MD of MicroThumbs said. As a supplier of microgreens to retailers nationwide, Hein has established a small, indoor, vertical farming model at Alberton High School in Gauteng, where pupils learn to grow their own food. “The world's food supply-to-demand ratio is increasingly becoming unbalanced, and globally, we’re running out of space to keep up,” he said.

“By showing young people how to grow food in small urban areas, they learn about food security and self-sufficiency, and are given lifelong skills on how to survive (by) eating healthy foods they’ve grown themselves.” Hein’s aim is to roll out the urban farm model in schools across South Africa. “Growing food connects young people to nature and fosters a future stewardship of the natural world; it’s a priceless lesson to learn for the uncertain world of tomorrow.” Educate on the importance of saving

It’s never too soon to start talking to children about the importance of saving and thinking about their future, Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond insisted. “By teaching children the value of money and the benefit of saving for big-ticket items like a car or a home, you will set them up to be financially stable later in life,” he said. Coetzee explained that young adults should consider investing in property as soon as they are financially able to do so.

“Advise them to think about setting aside money for a deposit so that they pay less each month on their bond, save on interest over the long term, and ensure that they consider the benefits of owning rather than renting,” he said. “Renting may suit their lifestyle, but having property as an asset is a long-term investment.” He added that homeownership may seem like something “only grown-ups do,” but by explaining the basics of buying a home from an early age, you will help lay the foundation that will ensure your children make sound financial decisions when the time comes for them to invest in property.

A reading youth is a capable youth Lea-Anne Moses, Executive Director and Trustee at the Fundza Literacy Trust believes that South Africa’s greatest asset lies in its young people. “They are the future entrepreneurs, innovators, and job creators. With boundless potential and fresh perspectives, young South Africans have the potential to drive transformative change,” she said.

“However, we must fix the alarming drop in literacy levels in the country.” South Africa ranked last out of 57 countries assessed in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, which tested the reading ability of 400,000 students globally in 2021. Illiteracy among South African children rose from 78% in 2016 to 81% in 2021. “One way of achieving this (literacy) is by taking advantage of the mobile technology advancements we have made as a country,” said Moses.

She added that some 95% of South Africans had access to a mobile phone, and smartphone penetration in the country had surpassed 90%. “We should be able to contribute to changing this situation by making sure that reading material on digital and mobile devices reaches young people in order to help us cultivate a reading culture.” Empower the youth with digital skills

Ensuring that young people entering the workforce are equipped with the right skills needed to thrive in the new, digitally transformed world of work, should be a key focus this International Youth Day, and and every day, Ursula Fear, Senior Talent Program Manager at Salesforce said. “Achieving this requires a holistic, integrated approach that is focussed on fit-for-purpose skills and whole-person development,” she said. “It also requires the collective effort of stakeholders across industries, because business should be a platform for change.”